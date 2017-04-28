Yeti is dead.

As it turns out, the rumors were true. Skoda is indeed phasing out the beloved “Yeti” to make room for “Karoq.” The new moniker is derived from the language of Alaska’s indigenous people and represents a combination of the terms “KAA’RAQ” (car) and “RUQ” (arrow). As it was the case with the Kodiaq, the inspiration for the “Karoq” nameplate comes from Alutiiq, an indigenous tribe from the Kodiak Island archipelago located off the southern coast of Alaska.

A sister model of the Volkswagen Tiguan and SEAT Ateca, the new arrival will ride on the group’s flexible MQB platform and is going to be offered with two gasoline and three diesel engines rated between 115 hp (85 kW) and 190 hp (140 kW). The new 1.5-liter TSI unit with cylinder deactivation like in the Golf facelift will be offered, while the 190-hp 2.0-liter diesel is going to come as standard with all-wheel-drive and a seven-speed DSG.

2018 Skoda Karoq teaser
2018 Skoda Karoq teaser
2018 Skoda Karoq teaser

As it’s the case with its two siblings, the five-seat Skoda Karoq will get a front-wheel-drive layout, but upper-spec versions will feature AWD. Both six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG transmissions are going to be available.

The Karoq measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high, with a wheelbase stretching at 2,638 millimeters in the case of FWD models while the wheelbase of AWD-equipped versions will stand at 2,630 millimeters. With the rear seats in place, the trunk will be able to carry up to 521 liters of cargo, or as much as 1,630 liters once you fold them down. For even more space, you can simply take out the seats and boost capacity to an impressive 1,810 liters. At an additional cost, buyers will be able to get the Karoq with an optional VarioFlex rear seat system providing a variable trunk space (479 to 588 liters).

Aside from ditching the “Yeti” name, recent spy shots and these new teaser images with thinly disguised prototypes are showing Skoda is also moving away from the funky styling of the old model by adopting a more mainstream design heavily derived from the Kodiaq. Spy shots of the interior are not available at this point, but chances it won’t stray away too far. We do know it will be the first Skoda to offer an all-digital instrument cluster, along with other already familiar goodies like full-LED headlights, electric tailgate, and LED ambient lighting in 10 colors.

2018 Skoda Karoq teaser

The all-new compact crossover from Skoda will celebrate its world premiere on May 18th in Stockholm ahead of a sales launch in Europe scheduled for the second half of the year. We’ll be able to thoroughly check it out at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

“Yeti,” you will be missed.

Source: Skoda

See spy shots of the new Karoq:

Be part of something big