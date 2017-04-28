Lamborghini is happy to introduce its twelfth showroom in the Middle East and Africa region. The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker is inaugurating its largest dealership in the world, located in Dubai, “preparing its international dealer network for the future.”

Positioned at Sheik Zayed Road, exit 41 in Dubai, the center has a three-floor main building where all the current models of the supercar brand are displayed. With a total surface of 1.800 square meters, the showroom and the service base reflect “the need for increased space as Lamborghini expands its model lineup and plans to double sales with the launch of its new SUV by 2018.”

Speaking of arguably the most important debut for the brand in its 54-year history, the Urus SUV is expected to arrive next year with a starting price of around $200,000. Despite its huge importance for the manufacturer, the model won’t make or break it – or at least that’s what CEO Stefano Domenicali says.

Currently, Lamborghini is expanding its only factory located in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy to secure the production of the Urus. Very soon, by the end of the month or in early May, the automaker should start building pre-production examples of the SUV – a “very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year” for the company.







It was already confirmed by top execs in the brand that the Urus will become the world’s fastest and most powerful SUV – and will also be the first model in the history of Lamborghini to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. At this point, there’s no confirmed official debut date, but we expect to see the car in Frankfurt this year or in Detroit in early 2018.

Source: Lamborghini