2018 TOYOTA YARIS HATCHBACK ADDS SPORTY STYLING ENHANCEMENTS AND CONVENIENCE FEATURES AT VALUE PRICING



TORRANCE, Calif. April 26, 2017 - - Toyota today announced manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) for the 2018 Yaris hatchback.

The fuel-efficient Yaris represents a great value for buyers on a budget as it is the Toyota brand’s least expensive model, yet it is equipped with many standard safety and convenience features. Among the many standard carryover safety features is Toyota Safety Sense- C™ (TSS-C), a trio of driver assist technologies that help drivers get from point “A” to point “B” with safety assurance. TSS-C technologies include Toyota’s Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

Yaris offers both three-door and five-door body styles in two grades, L and LE, in addition to the five-door Sporty SE. Manual transmission is available on the three-door L and the five-door SE.



Euro Styling

Designed and assembled in France, the Yaris builds on its European styling to add a sportier and more dynamic look for 2018. The updates start with both the L and LE grades receiving a new bold front fascia with a new grille and chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty front fascia that features a new piano black mesh pattern grille surrounded with a chrome accent.

The refined new front is complemented by a modern restyled rear to help provide a wider look and stance. The rear design includes wider, horizontal tail lamps that are integrated into the rear door, new rear bumper with styling that is more in harmony with the rear door design, and a new lower bumper garnish with side reflectors to help portray a broader stance.

The SE is topped off with standard 16-inch Machined Alloy Wheels with dark accents.

Inside, the 2018 Yaris receives substantial audio and convenience updates that starts with the L grade upgrading to a standard tilt, three-spoke steering wheel that now includes audio controls. Both the L and LE grades will now receive the same Sport analog instrumentation currently on the SE grade. The sporty IP includes speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge; LCD display with odometer, tripmeters,

clock, outside temperature, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed and shift position; ECO-driving indicator and warning messages (automatic transmission only).

The Yaris will be available in eight exterior colors including two new selections: Blue Eclipse (replacing Blue Streak Metallic), and two-tone Blue Eclipse with a Black Sand Pearl Roof (replacing two-tone Crushed Ice with Black Sand Pearl Roof). Carryover colors will include: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black Sand Pearl, Ruby Flare Pearl, and the two-tone Ruby Flare Pearl with Black Sand Pearl Roof.

The exterior color palette will be complemented with interior fabric choices of combined Black and Gray on L and LE grades, and all-Black on the SE grade.



Staying Entune

Audio upgrades abound with the 2018 Yaris as both the L and LE grades will now be equipped standard with the same Entune™ Audio system available on many other Toyota models. The Entune Multimedia Bundle consists of:a 6.1-inch touch-screen display, AM/FM CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, six speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod® connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, and Siri® Eyes Free

The SE grade leaps to the next level as it will come standard with Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation App. This upgraded multimedia system consists of:a 7.0-inch high resolution touch-screen display, AM/FM tuner, MP3/WMA playback capability, six speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod® connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, Connected Navigation Scout® GPS Link App, Siri® Eyes Free, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month complimentary SiriusXM All Access Trial and Gracenote® album cover art, HD Radio, HD Radio™ traffic and weather in major metro areas



Value Pricing

The MSRP for the 2018 Yaris hatchback L grades will range from $15,635 for the three-door with a manual transmission to $16,760 for the five-door with an automatic transmission, reflecting an increase of $385.

The Yaris LE grades will receive an MSRP of $17,285 for the three-door with an automatic transmission and $17,660 for the five-door automatic, both prices reflect an increase of $375.

The sporty Yaris SE grades receives an MSRP of $18,260 for the five-door with a manual transmission and $19,060 for the five-door automatic. Both prices reflect an increase of $1,060.

The MSRP’s for the 2018 Yaris Hatchback do not include the delivery, processing, and handling (DPH) fee of $885. The DPH fee for vehicles distributed by Southeast Toyota (SET) and Gulf States Toyota (GST) may vary.

The 2018 Yaris will be reaching Toyota dealerships this summer.



Model # Grade Doors Transmission MSRP 17MY MSRP 18MY MSRP Chg. ($)



1421 L 3 MT $15,250 $15,635 $385

1422 L 3 AT $16,000 $16,385 $385

1424 LE 3 AT $16,910 $17,285 $375

1462 L 5 AT $16,375 $16,760 $385

1466 LE 5 AT $17,285 $17,660 $375

1463 SE 5 MT $17,200 $18,260 $1,060

1464 SE 5 AT $18,000 $19,060 $1,060