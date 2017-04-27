All models now come with an improved infotainment system. It's 6.1 inches on lower trims and 7 inches on the top grade.

The refreshed 2018 Toyota Yaris arrives with a base price of $16,520 at dealers in the United States this summer. The Japanese automaker now includes standard safety features like a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams.

The 2018 Yaris features a revised look that includes a new fascia with Toyota’s current wide-mouthed aesthetic, like the newly updated Sienna minivan. The aesthetic looks better here than on the minivan, but the appearance remains polarizing. Extra chrome trim adds a little shine to the tiny vehicle’s appearance. The top SE trim also has piano black mesh at the front end. At the rear, the designers upgrade the look of the horizontal taillights, which accentuate the model’s width. In addition, buyers can pick from two new color schemes: Blue Eclipse and two-tone Blue Eclipse with a Black Sand Pearl roof.

2018 Toyota Yaris

Related Photo Galleries:

Inside, there are some major improvements. Even the lowest grades now come with a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free. The base trims also have a revised instrument panel and a tilting, three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. 

Paying extra for the top SE trim adds even more amenities. On the outside, the models have 16-inch wheels with dark accents, and there’s a 7-inch infotainment system inside.

Regardless of trim, the Yaris uses a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 106 horsepower (79 kilowatts). Buyers can pick between a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The table below compares pricing by trim level between the 2018 and 2017 model years. The figures below do not include the destination charge, which amounts to $885 for the latest vehicle.

 

Trim Doors Gearbox 2018 2017 Difference
L 3 Manual $15,635 $15,250 $385
L 3 Automatic $16,385 $16,000 $385
L 5 Automatic $16,760 $16,375 $385
LE 3 Automatic $17,285 $16,910 $375
LE 5 Automatic $17,660 $17,285 $375
SE 5 Manual $18,260 $17,200 $1,060
SE 5 Automatic $19,060 $18,000 $1,060

 

Source: Toyota

More Information About The 2018 Toyota Yaris:

Be part of something big