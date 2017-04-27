Chrysler is adding a fresh new addition to its growing Pacifica lineup. The introduction of the Touring Plus model to the range adds premium features like a new front fascia, a power lift gate, and a three-zone automatic temperature control, just to name a few, and marks the sixth trim available to buyers.

The most prominent exterior upgrades come in the fascia, which sees a premium gloss black trim, new fog lamps, and on the rear, LED taillights. Inside, along with the three-zone automatic temperature control, second- and third-row sunshades have been added, as well as a universal garage door opener.







"The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica arrived in dealerships a year ago, and in that time, it has both resonated with our current minivan customers and brought new minivan buyers to the brand," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands. "The addition of the new Touring Plus model to the Pacifica lineup builds on this success, delivering another option to meet the needs and price point of more customers."

The Touring Plus trim will use the same 3.6-liter V6 available throughout the range producing 287 horsepower (214 kilowatts). The new trim now compliments the already available LX, Touring, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus, and Limited models, as well as the Pacifica Hybrid, which comes with a 260-hp (193-kW) hybrid V6.

The new Pacifica Touring Plus will have a starting price of $32,360 when it goes on sale, not including a $1,095 destination fee. Those buyers interested in adding features like 18-inch wheels and an 8.4-inch Connect touchscreen system will get a single overhead DVD player – usually a $995 value – for free. Not bad.

Source: Chrysler



