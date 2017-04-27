Redesigned from the ground up, the XC60 midsize SUV is all-new and lovely for the 2018 model year. Volvo hosted the world premiere of its stylish high-riding vehicle last month at the Geneva Motor Show before bringing it to New York a few weeks ago for the U.S. debut. Now, Europe’s best-selling model in this hugely competitive segment is in production at the Torslanda plant at home in Sweden.

It’s the fourth vehicle to ride on Volvo’s new SPA platform and comes to replace the previous and very successful generation of which almost one million units were sold during the model’s lengthy nine-year life cycle.

The very first customer car to roll off the assembly was a left-hand-drive example featuring a Crystal White paint and built in the T5 Inscription AWD guise. That means it had a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine developing 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to both axles through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In this specification, the new XC60 needs 6.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and maxes out at 137 mph (220 kph).

For those in need of more oomph, there’s also a range-topping 407-hp T8 hybrid that’ll do the run in a mere 5.3 seconds and reach 143 mph (230 kph). Should that still not be enough, expect Polestar to get its hands on the XC60 to boost output and create a more aggressive design like in this speculative render:







As one would expect from a Volvo, the 2018 XC60 is packed with a tremendous amount of safety kit, prompting the Geely-owned marque to name it “one of the safest cars ever made.” One of the numerous options available is a semi-autonomous driving system working at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph) on well-marked roads. When activated, it will take care of the acceleration, braking, and steering.

Already available in some European markets, the new XC60 will arrive in United States later this year. Also in a few months, Volvo will introduce the first-ever XC40 compact crossover. Further down the line, there might even be a smaller XC20 since the company has already made it clear there are plans for a 20-series family.

Source: Volvo