Are you awake in bed at night thinking about ways to make traffic better? BMW wants to hear about your idea.

BMW wants help from the smartest minds in the world for helping the company solve the mobility problems of the future. The firm is partnering with TED on the NextVisionaries competition to find these revolutionary ideas.

BMW’s theme for the contest is “Visionary Mobility,” and the company is asking thinkers “to propose vehicle and technological concepts, hardware and software solutions, and ideas for products and services that have the potential to shape the face of personal transport in tomorrow’s world.” the company reports. This topic seems incredibly broad but gives entrants a huge range of ideas to consider for a presentation. People from around the world are free to submit their lecture to the company’s microsite for the project.

 

Over the next four months, BMW will narrow down the list of entries to just six people. The company will help those finalists refine their ideas, and they’ll get to present them Frankfurt Motor Show in September. A panel will then select a winner who will give a lecture at TED’s event in New York in November. 

BMW has been growing its range of plug-in hybrid vehicles under its iPerformance sub-brand. However, the company reportedly sees PHEV powertrains as a stopgap. Instead, the automaker will eventually shift focus to pure EVs and hydrogen fuel cells.

 

The onslaught of EV models is allegedly not too far away. According to a recent report, the automaker plans to electrify existing models instead of creating dedicated ones. In addition, spy photos show that refreshes for the i3 and i8 are on the imminent horizon. A third i model could arrive in 2021, too.

