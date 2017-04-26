Hide press release Show press release

VANSPORTS.DE IS THE TUNER FOR UTILITY VEHICLES

In 2003, Heinz HARTMANN GmbH in Neuss began to implement tuning under the name VANSPORTS.DE for Mercedes-Benz utility vehicles like Sprinter, Viano, Vito and many more. HARTMANN GmbH was established in 1952 in a small repair shop in Holzheim. Throughout the decades it has become one of the greatest and most successful workshops for utility vehicles in North Rhine-Westphalia. Following the slogan “Transporters and Vans from Mercedes-Benz deserve so much more”, step by step Thorsten HARTMANN converted the tuning-idea into practice.

Beginning with a small HARTMANN-series, a Sprinter 316 CDI Kombi with automatic transmission, 3.665 mm wheelbase, a high roof and two air conditioners was the addressed object. The vehicle – in-house fondly called VANSPORTS Camper Sprinter - had to endure the following HARTMANN SP6 exterior modifications: front spoiler, side sills and rear apron. A set of alloy rims by VEST with a special coating in matte anthracite-gray-metallic suit the Sprinter perfectly – particularly because the radiator grille, door handles, mirror caps and the tag bar as well as the a/c cover on the roof are all coated in the vehicle color. Adhesive stripes in the same color as the wheels breaks up the distinct exterior optic.

The majority of the conversions at HARTMANN, however, concern the interior of the Sprinter. As a first step, the roof and side walls received a so-called anti-drumming product followed by an isolation. A modular aluminum system floor by Schnierle was installed in order to secure the single seats, as well as the other camper furnishings. Also by Schnierle, three movable single seats have been mounted, whereby the driver seat has a swiveling bracket. All seating options are completely upholstered with black Gaucho-leather with contrast seams and waffle pattern. The door panels and the lower dashboard are lined in Alcantara. Also the roof liner - including the A- and B-pillar - are covered in black microfiber. Subsequently, the side panels as well as the driver and passenger area have been lined completely with black Porsche carpet. The aluminum entry strips at all doors and the milled pedal pads shine in a brushed stainless steel surface. On the contrary, the decorative parts of the dashboard appear in a black-glossy carbon design. The leather sport type steering wheel with a flattened bottom is the perfect match for this exquisite ambiance.

The VANSPORTS Camper furniture can be removed at any time. The set consists of side cabinets, including a sink with 12 liter each for fresh water and sewage, a two-flame spirit stove – a feature that will not cause any carbon monoxide problems – a compressor cooling box with 18 l capacity, a folding table, side panel cabinets at the back to the left and right, as well as two folding beds arranged lengthwise across the complete internal width of the vehicle (length 1.950 mm). The Sprinter also inhabits a 230V external connection, an extra vehicle battery, a 12V internal splitter and the LED-living space illumination - just to mention a few minor details. Even the TÜV approved this special recreational vehicle “Camper – Office Furniture”. Now, the only right thing to do is to hop in and hit the road...