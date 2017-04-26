Crossover and sport-utility vehicles are certainly the family machines of choice these days, but minivans are still hanging tough. Case in point is the new-for-2018 Honda Odyssey, which has officially began production at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA). The Odyssey has been America’s most popular minivan for the last seven years thanks to a great combination of functionality, features, and style, and though it’s outsold by the Pilot, Honda still moved nearly 130,000 units in 2016.

"This is a celebration for our entire Honda team of associates who have been committed to bringing an all-new, high tech, family-friendly Odyssey to our customers," said Jeff Tomko, president of HMA, in a statement about 2018 Odyssey production. "I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to quality for this new vehicle, which ushers in a new level of features and functionality with the goal of creating new value for our customers."

We had the opportunity to get an up-close look at the 2018 Odyssey in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Conservative styling updates conceal a host of upgrades that include available LED headlamps and taillights, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Magic Slide second-row seating that offers numerous configurations, and for families with mischievous youngsters, Honda offers CabinWatch and Cabin Talk – features that lets the driver and front passenger monitor rear seat activity via audio and a camera that displays on the touchscreen.

The Odyssey gets a performance bump from a new 280-horsepower iVTEC V6 engine, delivering 32 more ponies from the previous model. It also receives the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-wheel drive vehicle.

With production now in full swing, the new 2018 Honda Odyssey is expected to go on sale later this spring.

Source: Honda