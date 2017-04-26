ALL-NEW 2018 HONDA ODYSSEY MINIVAN BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION IN ALABAMA
More than 1,500 associates at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) today celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, slated to go on-sale this spring at Honda dealerships nationwide. HMA is the exclusive manufacturer of the family-friendly Odyssey – the most popular minivan in America in each of the past seven years1.
"This is a celebration for our entire Honda team of associates who have been committed to bringing an all-new, high tech, family-friendly Odyssey to our customers," said Jeff Tomko, president of HMA. "I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to quality for this new vehicle, which ushers in a new level of features and functionality with the goal of creating new value for our customers."
HMA is the sole production source of the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck, which was named 2017 North American Truck of the Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. HMA also builds the Acura MDX luxury SUV and the V-6 engines that power each vehicle.
The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth generation to be built in Alabama, and the second generation of Odyssey to be designed and developed in the United States.
HMA has made significant investments in new technologies to advance the performance, quality and value of the 2018 Honda Odyssey, including a new process for the installation of acoustic spray foam in 14 locations within the vehicle body, helping deliver best-in-class cabin quietness in the new Odyssey minivan.
HMA started production on Nov. 14, 2001 with the second generation Odyssey. Since that date, HMA has built more than 4 million vehicles and V6 engines at the Lincoln, Alabama facility. The 2018 Odyssey is the fourth all-new model to roll off the production line at HMA in just the past five years.
About the Odyssey
For upper grades of Odyssey, the new 280-horsepower i-VTEC® V6 engine (+32 hp vs. the outgoing model) is paired with an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission – the first of its kind for front-wheel-drive vehicles – produced exclusively at Honda Precision Parts Georgia (HPPG) in Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Through five generations, the Odyssey has evolved to meet the changing needs of American families. Odyssey has been the most popular minivan in America in every year since 2010 and is leading again this year1. Americans have purchased more than 2.5 million Odyssey minivans since its 1994 debut.
The next generation 2018 Honda Odyssey brings a host of new features and technologies, including:
- A uniquely versatile new Magic Slide Seat™ second-row seating system - easily reconfigurable for optimal passenger comfort, people- and cargo-hauling flexibility, and easy access to third-row seating – even when one or two rear-facing child seats are placed in the second row.
- CabinWatch™ and Cabin Talk™ – using an infrared camera, CabinWatch lets the driver and front passenger keep tabs on passengers both day and night via the 8-inch Display Audio screen. CabinTalk enables the driver to talk to second - and third-row passengers though the second-and third-row speakers and wireless rear entertainment system headphones.
- CabinControl App - using a downloadable app, passengers can use their smart phone to control the rear entertainment system, rear cabin heat and air conditioning, and send destinations to the embedded Honda navigation system.
- Display Audio touchscreen with Honda-developed OS – featuring a new Honda-developed, Android-based operating system, more intuitive menus and customizable apps and shortcuts, this 8-inch high-resolution (720P) touchscreen interface serves as the nerve center for a multitude of new audio and telematics options, including Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and adds a physical volume knob for improved usability.
- Rear Entertainment System with streaming video – second- and third-row passengers can enjoy streaming video on the ceiling-mounted, 10.2-inch WSVGA Rear Entertainment System using the available new in-vehicle 4G LTE Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi or the user's cellphone data plan. A new "How Much Farther?" app lets passengers track the family's trip progress.
- Social Play List – as part of CabinControl app, Social Playlist operates like a virtual jukebox, allowing up to seven family members to upload their music choices to the audio system via their smartphones.
- 10-speed Automatic Transmission - for upper grades an all-new, Honda-developed 10-speed automatic, the first of its kind in a minivan, providing more confident and refined performance.