Motor1 has been growing by leaps and bounds thanks to you. If you didn’t visit to read our latest review, catch all the current automotive news, or drop a comment on our Facebook livestreams, we’d be selling designer socks at a mall kiosk.

To say thanks, we are giving away a Shinola Rambler Tachymeter watch valued at $1,000. This is a beautifully classic timepiece, equipped with a chronograph stopwatch function and a bezel with a tachymetric scale. It features a brushed stainless-steel case with a black dial and strap, it’s guaranteed for life, and it’s made in Detroit, just like us.

We only have one to give away, and it’s absolutely free to enter. Here’s all you need to do:

Go to our sweepstakes signup page by clicking here.

Enter your first name, last name, and email address.

Click the gray ENTER TO WIN button.

Yeah, it’s that easy. You'll also be signed up for the Motor1 INSIDER email newsletter. Don't worry, if you're already a subscriber, you can still enter.

There are a few terms and conditions; you can read all the specifics here.

The sweepstakes ends Monday, May 15th. It’s the ultimate win-win situation where you could actually win something, so plug in your name and email and see what happens.