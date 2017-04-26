The four-door Gran Coupe accounts for more than half of all 4 Series sales worldwide.

When is a coupe not a coupe? When it’s a BMW Gran Coupe. Contrary to BMW’s nomenclature that intends to reserve even-numbered series for two-door cars, Gran Coupe models have four doors and a liftback-style trunk out back. So the 4 Series Gran Coupe, for example, is really just a functional sedan. And in fact, it’s out-selling the two-door coupe on which it’s based.

During a product briefing for the updated 4 Series model range, BMW shared some rather interesting sales statistics. Despite arriving after the traditional Coupe and Convertible models, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is now outselling both… combined. On a global scale, the Gran Coupe accounts for 54 percent of all 4 Series sales, while the coupe and convertible together account for the remaining 46 percent.

2017 BMW 4 Series facelift
2017 BMW 4 Series facelift

It’s easy to see why. The liftback design offers far more cargo capacity than the Coupe and Convertible models. The 2017 4 Series Gran Coupe boasts as much as 45.9 cubic feet of cargo room, with the rear seats folded. That’s even better than a 3 Series sedan which, due to its traditional trunk configuration, only accommodates 17 cubic feet. (Of course, with the rear seats up, the 4GC has a smaller 15.8 cubic feet of space in its cargo hold.)

What’s more, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is actually a bit nicer to drive than its 3 Series equivalent, thanks to its wider track and lower center of gravity. I’ve long maintained that the best-driving 3 Series model actually starts with the number 4.

All 4 Series models received a number of enhancements for the 2018 model year, including revised steering tuning, new suspension settings, and some very subtle design tweaks. Look for a full review of the updated 4 Series in the near future.

 

