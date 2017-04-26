When is a coupe not a coupe? When it’s a BMW Gran Coupe. Contrary to BMW’s nomenclature that intends to reserve even-numbered series for two-door cars, Gran Coupe models have four doors and a liftback-style trunk out back. So the 4 Series Gran Coupe, for example, is really just a functional sedan. And in fact, it’s out-selling the two-door coupe on which it’s based.

During a product briefing for the updated 4 Series model range, BMW shared some rather interesting sales statistics. Despite arriving after the traditional Coupe and Convertible models, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is now outselling both… combined. On a global scale, the Gran Coupe accounts for 54 percent of all 4 Series sales, while the coupe and convertible together account for the remaining 46 percent.

It’s easy to see why. The liftback design offers far more cargo capacity than the Coupe and Convertible models. The 2017 4 Series Gran Coupe boasts as much as 45.9 cubic feet of cargo room, with the rear seats folded. That’s even better than a 3 Series sedan which, due to its traditional trunk configuration, only accommodates 17 cubic feet. (Of course, with the rear seats up, the 4GC has a smaller 15.8 cubic feet of space in its cargo hold.)

What’s more, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is actually a bit nicer to drive than its 3 Series equivalent, thanks to its wider track and lower center of gravity. I’ve long maintained that the best-driving 3 Series model actually starts with the number 4.

All 4 Series models received a number of enhancements for the 2018 model year, including revised steering tuning, new suspension settings, and some very subtle design tweaks. Look for a full review of the updated 4 Series in the near future.