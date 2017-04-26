Consumer Reports states:

“When we purchased our latest test car, we were assured automatic emergency braking would be enabled by the end of 2016,” says Jake Fisher, director of Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center in Colchester, Conn. “We’ve been waiting for this important safety feature, which is standard equipment on much cheaper cars.”

With the feature still not available, Consumer Reports had no choice really but to adjust scoring for the Model S and X. You can’t wait/hold out forever, right? Consumer Reports says:

“The Tesla Model S loses two points in the ratings, dropping to a score of 85, from 87. The original higher score was based on the AEB system in the earlier version of the Model S. The new lower score moves the ranking from the top spot in the ultraluxury car category to third behind the Lexus LS and BMW 7 Series, among the seven cars rated.”

“For the Tesla Model X, the score drops to 56 from 58, moving it to near the bottom of the luxury midsized SUV category.”

The Model X’s low score is largely due to reliability problems, linked almost entirely to the Falcon Wing doors.

Consumer Reports reached out to Tesla for comment and the automaker responded. According to Tesla, it will now push out an over-the-air update for the Model S and X later this week. This update will activate automatic emergency braking.

Bloomberg is reporting that Tesla is taking swifter action than expected in response to this scoring downgrade. Apparently, Tesla is rolling out the update now.

Tesla’s statement:

“Automatic Emergency Braking and other safety features are a top priority, and we plan to introduce them as soon as they’re ready. We believe it would be morally wrong and counterproductive to our goal of improving consumer safety to release features before they’re ready, and we believe our customers appreciate that.”

This isn’t the first time that Consumer Reports reached out to Tesla directly to ask when automatic emergency braking would be added. But now it seems that since Consumer Reports decided to downgrade two Tesla models, the automaker will swing into action. Coincidence? Doubt it.

Source: Consumer Reports