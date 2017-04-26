The most expensive production BMW money can buy these days, the M760Li xDrive, will have to visit the service centers of the Bavarian brand. But why a V12-powered fullsize luxury limousine with a starting price of $153,800 MSRP in the United States will need an inspection?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Academy (NHTSA), “approximately 97 vehicles” of the model “may have been equipped with incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines.” The affected examples were produced between May 10 last year and March 23 this year. And, yes, if you’ve bought a brand new M760Li last month in America, most likely, it will be recalled.

The NHTSA explains that “during production of the oil cooler lines at the supplier, a crimping at a sleeve of the oil cooler line may not have been sufficiently performed which could cause the connection to loosen during engine operation.” Under certain conditions, “engine oil could leak into the engine compartment, road surface and on the front brake disks, and increase the risk of a crash.”

BMW will inspect the defective oil cooler lines and, if necessary, will replace them free of charge. The automaker states that it “has not received any reports, nor is BMW otherwise aware, of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.”|









The first M Performance 7 Series model in the history of the manufacturer is powered by a 6.6-liter V12 biturbo engine, sending 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque to all four wheels through an xDrive AWD system. In this configuration, the luxury sedan needs only 3.7 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. At standard, the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), but the optional M Driver’s Package bumps up the limiter to 189 mph (305 kph).

Source: BMW via NHTSA

Photos: Jake Holmes / Motor1.com