General Motors has just released some nifty stats on the 3,492 Chevrolet Bolts on U.S. roads. According to GM:

“Chevrolet reported today that 3,492 Bolt EV owners in the United States have driven a cumulative 4,570,300 miles as of April 2, 2017 since the vehicle went on sale in December 2016. These all-electric miles have resulted in more than 175,000 gallons of fuel saved based on the average EPA-estimated 26 mpg for 2017 vehicles in the U.S.”

Perhaps even more impressive is that Chevrolet has been able to confirm that at least one Bolt owner drove more than 300 miles on a single charge:

“The Bolt EV offers an impressive EPA-estimated 238 miles of range; however, one Bolt EV owner set a new range record by traveling 310 miles on a single charge and on a continuous trip*.”

You’re probably wondering what the asterisk means. Well, it’s nothing shady. Here’s what GM states:

“*Your actual range may vary based on several factors including temperature, terrain and driving technique.”

Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet cars and crossovers, commented on the 4.5-million mile achievement:

“Our early Bolt EV customers are proving the crossover’s functionality, flexibility and long-range capabilities on a daily basis. Chevrolet committed to delivering a game-changing vehicle and we’ve done just that. As we continue our national rollout of the Bolt EV, we’re making electric driving accessible to even more drivers.”

There’s one last bit of info in the press release from GM. It’s on availability and rollout, which remains unchanged since we last reported on the topic.

“Factory deliveries of Bolt EV are currently available in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington and Virginia. The Bolt EV will be available nationwide by summer 2017.”

Look for April’s Bolt EV sales result to be much higher than historical norms when they are reported on May 2nd.