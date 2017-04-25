Like the next-generation BMW X5, the German automaker’s engineers are now testing the upcoming X7 at the Nürburgring rather than conducting evaluations in the arctic. The company still keeps the big crossover under heavy camouflage.

The X7 has a distinct similarity to the next X5. Their front ends are virtually identical, except for a slightly different fascia on the larger vehicle. The bigger CUV also has a somewhat more upright greenhouse. Their rear bumpers are comparable, too.

The major difference between them is that the X7 is much longer than the X5. Looking at them in profile, it’s clear that the additional length is enough for including an extra row of seats for fitting a total of seven people inside.

The X7 uses the CLAR platform that underpins an increasing number of BMW models. Versions of the same chassis also support the current 5 Series and 7 Series. The future X5 and Rolls-Royce Project Cullinan will use it, too.

A recent spy video captures the X7 with an engine note that sounds like a V8. A V12 would also be available for higher trim models, and an inline-six could be the base engine. Green-minded customers could likely order a turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, too like the one available from the 740e.

There are no photos of the X7’s cabin yet, but it’s reportedly an even more luxurious place than the 7 Series. BMW would allegedly also offer an ultra-posh four-seat version.

BMW will likely unveil the X7 in 2018, and the crossover will go on sale around 2019. Like the X5, production will take place at the company’s factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Photo Source: Automedia