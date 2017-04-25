We don’t need a crystal ball to figure out how the new XF Sportbrake is going to look like, but nevertheless it’s nice that Jaguar has decided to drop a teaser of its upcoming wagon. The sedan is already a nice car to begin with, so its long-roof counterpart showing here its massive panoramic glass top should prove to be even more appealing for many people, us included. And since the company has made it clear an XE Sportbrake won’t happen, this will be the only wagon in Jag’s lineup.

Set to go up against the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes E-Class estates, the new XF Sportbrake will likely mirror the engine lineup of its sedan sibling. As one would expect from a wagon, the ace up its sleeve will be a bigger trunk making it a better companion on extended journeys. Headroom for passengers sitting in the back might improve a little bit as a result of the modified roofline.

The more family-friendly XF will likely swallow more cargo than its predecessor, which was able to carry 19 cubic-feet (550 liters) with the rear seats in place and 59 cubic-feet (1,675 liters) after folding them down.

Jaguar says it will have the XF Sportbrake on sale in Europe this summer, so a full reveal is expected to take place in the coming weeks. We already know it will be available in United States as well and will certainly command a premium over the sedan available right now from $47,775 MSRP in the entry-level trim.

As a final note, the image below is showing the side profile of the car on a large scale at the All England Lawn Tennis Club as way to point out Jaguar is The Official Car of The Championships, Wimbledon.

Source: Jaguar