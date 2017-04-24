Hide press release Show press release

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for New 2017 Rogue Sport



 New 2017 Rogue Sport features a starting MSRP of $21,420 1



 “Right sized” Rogue Sport slots just under popular 2017 Rogue, Nissan’s #1 selling

vehicle in the U.S., and further expands Nissan’s extensive SUV lineup



 5-passenger Rogue Sport designed for conquering everyday urban adventures,

includes long list of comfort, convenience and utility features



 Available Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies include Forward Emergency

Braking with Pedestrian Detection 2, Lane Departure Prevention3 and Rear Cross

Traffic Alert 4



 On sale May 11, 2017



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 24, 2017) – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the new

2017 Rogue Sport crossover, which goes on sale May 11, 2017 at Nissan dealers nationwide.

Pricing starts at $21,420 1 for the Rogue Sport S front-wheel drive model.



The new Nissan Rogue Sport joins the Nissan Rogue, America’s best-selling compact SUV

(Jan. – March 2017 sales), in the expanding Nissan crossover and SUV lineup. Rogue Sport

is designed for youthful couples and singles seeking the versatility of a crossover and

enough space when they need it, while still offering the sporty feel and handling more in

line with a small sedan.



Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) 1 for the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport:

Rogue Sport S FWD $21,420 USD

Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,020 USD

Rogue Sport SL FWD $26,070 USD

Rogue Sport S AWD $22,770 USD

Rogue Sport SV AWD $24,370 USD

Rogue Sport SL AWD $27,420 USD



Destination and Handling $960.



Rogue Sport provides a comfortable, roomy environment with seating for five and up to

22.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the 2nd row seat (up to 61.1 cu. ft. with 2nd row seat

folded down). As fitting of the Rogue Sport name, its fun-to-drive performance credentials

are achieved by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-

cylinder engine, Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent

suspension.



Like Rogue, the new Rogue Sport offers a comprehensive suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety

Shield technologies. The list includes Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian

Detection 2, Blind Spot Warning (BSW) 5, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 4, Forward

Emergency Braking (FEB) 2, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention

(LDP )3.



About the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport



The new Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have

made Rogue Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in the United States. It is slightly smaller, sportier

and more affordable than Rogue and designed for younger, urban SUV buyers. These

buyers are looking for much more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the

maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.



The exterior of the Rogue Sport features a distinctive “emotional geometry” design that

combines a progressive, compact body with powerful fender volume and an aggressive,

wheel-oriented stance that conveys a feeling of robust agility.



Among the available comfort and convenience features are leather-appointed seating,

heated front seats, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold

separately) and available Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System, RearView Monitor, Siri® Eyes Free 1, NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Mobile Apps, 7.0-inch color touch-screen display and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant 2. Also available is the advanced Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)6 and Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) 7 .



All 2017 Rogue Sport models come with a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-

valve inline 4-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a

4-wheel independent suspension.



The 2017 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and intuitive all-wheel drive configurations,

and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. Rogue Sport is assembled in

Kyushu, Japan.



For more information on the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, Rogue and the complete line of 2017

Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit www.NissanNews.com.



About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and

corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to

improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the

U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More

information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be

found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites

NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.



About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Japan's second-largest automotive company, is headquartered in Yokohama,

Japan, and is part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Operating with more than 247,500 employees

globally, Nissan sold 5.32 million vehicles and generated revenue of 11.38 trillion yen (USD 103.6

billion) in fiscal year 2014. Nissan delivers a comprehensive range of more than 60 models under the

Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. Nissan leads the world in zero-emission mobility, dominated by

sales of the LEAF, the first mass-market, pure-electric vehicle. It is the best-selling EV in history with

almost 50% share of the zero-emission vehicle segment. For more information on our products,

services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissanglobal.com/EN/.



# # #

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $940.



2. Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not

provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for details.



3. LDW and LDP operate only when the lane markings are clearly visible. Speed and other limitations apply. See

owner’s manual for details



4. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. May not detect all moving vehicles. Speed and other limitations

apply. See Owner’s Manual for details.



5. Not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or

accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.



6. AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at

vehicles speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings before moving vehicle. Not a substitute for proper

backing procedures. Always turn to check what is behind you before backing up.



7. Intelligent Cruise Control is not a collision avoidance system or warning device. Designed to use limited braking.

Failure to apply the brakes could result in an accident.