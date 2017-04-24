If the Juke is too small and the regular Rogue is too large for you, then Nissan's new crossover might be the perfect choice for you.

Nissan’s crossover lineup expands in the United States on May 11, 2017, when the first examples of the Rogue Sport arrive at dealers. Starting at $22,380 (after $940 destination for all trims), the CUV gives the brand an offering between the compact Juke and standard Rogue. Europeans might also recognize the new vehicle as the Qashqai, and it retains that moniker in Canada, too.

The entire Rogue Sport model range uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet of torque (108 Newton-meters). The output reaches the ground through a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available throughout the lineup as a $1,350 option.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport live at Detroit Auto Show

The Rogue Sport is the perfect middle child between the Juke and Rogue. Check out the comparison in the table below:
 

  2017 Nissan Juke 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport 2017 Nissan Rogue
Wheelbase 99.6" 104.2" 106.5"
Length 162.4" 172.4" 184.5"
Height 61.8" 62.5" 68.1"
Cargo Space 10.5 / 35.9 cu ft 22.9 / 61.1 cu ft 32.0 / 70.0 cu ft (two-row model)
Front head/legroom 39.6 / 42.1" 39.6 / 42.8" 41.6 / 43.0"
Rear head/legroom 36.7 / 32.1" 38.3 / 33.4" 38.5 / 37.9"
Horsepower 188 hp 141 hp 170 hp
Torque 177 lb-ft 147 lb-ft 175 lb-ft
Weight (minimum) 2,977 lb 3,225 lb 3,424 lb
Base Price with Delivery $21,190 $22,380 $24,760

  

Nissan is offering the Rogue Sport in the U.S. in three trim levels : S, SV, and SL. Base models get amenities like a 5-inch infotainment display with a rearview camera, and an optional appearance package adds 17-inch wheels.

For $23,980, the SV adds dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, roof rails, and LED turn signals on the side mirrors. An optional All-Weather Package adds heated front seats, a warming steering wheel, fog lights, and remote engine start. Once a buyer ticks that box, the Premium Package becomes available that upgrades the cabin to a seven-inch infotainment display with navigation, a 360-degree camera system, blind spot monitoring, and cross traffic alert.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport


At the top of the range, the SL for $27,030 comes standard with the seven-inch infotainment screen with navigation, heated interior appointments, and camera system. An optional Premium Package adds full LED headlights and a safety suite consisting of forward emergency braking, blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. An available Platinum Package adds more safety equipment like intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane departure prevention.

The existing Rogue is a gargantuan success in the U.S. Through March 2017, its 101,421 deliveries make the crossover the brand’s bestselling vehicle in the country. In fact, 27 percent of Nissan’s volume in the U.S. comes from the Rogue.

Source: Nissan

