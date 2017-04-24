The new and much improved Opel Grandland X shares its bones with the equally new Peugeot 3008. Stretching out to 14.7 feet (4.48 meters), that gives it a total cargo capacity of 18 cubic-feet (514 liters), making it the large and lovely SUV European buyers have been waiting for from the Opel brand. But could there be a performance variant?

Though unlikely, artists at X-Tomi Design have come up with an OPC variant for the new Grandland X three-row SUV. OPC, of course, signifies the Opel Performance Center; its badges have graced the rear fenders of everything from the Astra to the Insignia in years past.







In this application, the OPC treatment looks surprisingly good. The clean lines of the Grandland X are aided by a more aggressive front fascia, which sees a host of new vents and a more distinctive grille, as well as some signature OPC-styled wheels. The package is lowered a bit, and the plastic cladding around the wheel wells is replaced for matching sheet metal.

Given that the Grandland acts at the marque’s flagship SUV, it will likely put to use a new V6 powertrain good for around 350 horsepower (260 kilowatts), though Opel has yet to confirm any performance details. With the hotter OPC makeover, it could see even more power than that, as well as all-wheel drive, if produced.

That being said, it’s still unlikely that the Grandland will get a true OPC makeover, that type of performance is typically reserved for cars like the Insignia, which has already been confirmed to get the performance treatment. If buyers are lucky, maybe Opel could adopt a similar strategy to Lexus’ F Performance and BMW’s M Performance models, but that remains to be seen.

Source: X-Tomi Design



