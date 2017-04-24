The second-generation Porsche Panamera sedan (although it’s technically a hatchback) can be had strictly as a four seater, but there is a solution for those wanting to carry three of their friends in the back. It’s called the Panamera Sport Turismo and is basically a wagon version featuring seating for three people in the back. Porsche calls this a 4+1 seating concept and says it’s analyzing the prospects of giving the sedan this layout to meet demand coming from its dealers.

The reveal was made by Joe Lawrence, COO of Porsche Cars North America Inc, who went on to specify the sedan is already a hit locally: “It's really taking off, and we've got a great order intake on it.” Porsche had to face some supply hurdles with the new Panamera, which is why the second-generation model arrived at U.S. dealerships a couple of months later than originally programmed. As to whether the five-seat option will be available at a later date, Lawrence said: “we'll see what the future holds.”

For those who simply can’t wait, the Sport Turismo is the way to go. It recently made its U.S. debut at the New York Auto Show. Aside from the extra rear seat, the long-roof Panamera is also more practical as it has a bigger trunk both with the rear seats in place and also after you fold down the 40:20:40-split rear seats. We’d argue the wagon also has a more appealing exterior design, but in the end it’s a matter of taste.

Needless to say, the wagon is more expensive than the equivalent sedan. The cheapest version money can buy will set you back $98,080 (after $1,050 destination). Go crazy with the optional goodies for a range-topping Turbo version and you can spend as much as $235,560. Porsche will have the Panamera Sport Turismo on sale in the U.S. late this year and will also offer it with a regular four-seat cabin.

Source: Automotive News