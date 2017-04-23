As most of you are aware by now, the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar was shown behind closed doors at the Geneva Motor Show last month ahead of an already confirmed full debut this September in Frankfurt. One of the people fortunate enough to buy the F1-engined beast has seen the two-seater machine clad in carbon fiber and he described it as being a “truly wild thing, extreme in every respect.”

A new report now comes to reveal more juicy details about the Project One’s powertrain. The turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine adapted from Mercedes-AMG’s title-winning W07 Formula 1 car will allegedly develop 748 horsepower (558 kilowatts) and will work together with no less than four electric motors. Two of them will drive the front wheels while the other two are going to be for the turbocharger and the crankshaft. This quartet of electric motors is said to churn 408 hp (304 kW) and corroborated with the V6 gasoline unit will provide the hypercar with a combined output of 1,020 hp (761 kW).





According to this new report, the all-wheel-drive range topper from Affalterbach is going to weigh less than 2,900 pounds (1,315 kilograms) and will be able to travel running solely on electric power for up to 30 miles (48 kilometers).

Sold out in the United States, Mercedes-AMG’s new crown jewel will be limited to 275 units and already about 225 units have been pre-ordered, despite an estimated and eye-watering price tag of $2.4 million. For every 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers) covered, the F1-derived engine capable of revving up to an amazing 11,000 rpm is going to require some extensive work to get back into shape. Talk about having a first world problem…

September can’t come soon enough. Meanwhile, expect more teasers to be released in the months to come as a way to ease the wait for those of us not on the ultra-exclusive list of preorders.

Source: Automobile Magazine