Mercedes-AMG head honcho, Tobias Moers, has revealed in an interview with CarAdvice what’s in tow for the C63 lineup. Actually, he shed some light about what is not going to happen. For starters, all of the C63-badged models will soldier on strictly with a rear-wheel drive layout as the folks from Affalterbach have decided not to give the high-performance sedan, coupe, and cabrio trio the 4Matic setup.

There had been some rumors about the facelift bringing an AWD layout, but now we know for sure it’s a big no-no. Moers did joke about AMG already having an AWD-equipped C63 by referring to the recently introduce GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe crossovers, which get the grippy hardware from the new E63. AMG’s boss did point out an AWD setup for the C63s is not coming this generation, so there’s a chance it will be offered on the next-gen models slated to arrive after the end of the decade.

In other news, Moers admitted a hardcore Black Series C63 would obviously have to feature a rear-wheel-drive layout. However, he’s not sure whether it will be green lighted since Mercedes’ performance arm has a lot on its plate right now: “we are so busy, I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

The silver lining here would have to be the fact Moers said there’s still room to improve the C63 with the C-Class facelift slated to arrive next year. Reading between the lines, even if there won’t be a Black Series version, the C63 will likely be upgraded for its mid-cycle refresh. He might have been referring to the possible C63 R said to receive more power, improved aero, and a diet. Let’s keep in mind that a meaner C63 Coupe prototype was spotted back in October 2016, so that might’ve been it. Fingers crossed.

Source: CarAdvice