The arrival of the new Honda Civic Type R is so close we can almost taste it. The 306-horsepower (228-kilowatt) hot hatch goes on sale in the U.S. later this year, and while most of us will be more than happy to swallow the mid-$30,000 price tag given the long wait, Honda thinks that a trip downmarket could bring the Type R to the masses.

According to HondaPro Jason by way of Twitter, the new Civic Type R will come with two trims for the 2018 model year, a base and a Touring model. The 2017 Civic Type R will be limited to just the Touring model when it goes on sale this spring. With a starting price of around $35,000 for the 2017 Touring, that means the 2018 base model could (hypothetically) be cheaper than that.







Whatever the price, we don’t doubt it will be worth it. Honda has been teasing its new hot hatch since September, where the first all-black prototype made its sinister debut. It wasn’t until Geneva that the Type R made its production debut in full, showing off its handsome interior and its more powerful engine.

Under the hood will be the aforementioned 306-hp (228-kW) 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It will be paired to a manual gearbox exclusively (at least for 2017), and include things like a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, full LED headlights, and 13.8-inch Brembo brakes at the front, and 12-inch units in the rear.







Like all Civic hatchbacks, the new Type R will be built at Honda’s Swindon, England manufacturing facility, though its new turbocharged engine will come from Honda of America in Anna, Ohio. Honda should release full pricing details on the new Type R when it goes on sale in just a few weeks.

Source: HondaPro Jason, AutoGuide



