Honda is barely hiding its intention to bring the CR-V Hybrid to the United States. The electrically assisted CUV debuted at Auto Shanghai ahead of going on sale in China later this year.

In response to a query about the model by Green Car Reports, Honda Motor America responded: “We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks. CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date.”

Because the engineering on the Chinese-market CR-V Hybrid is complete, it would make the most financial sense for the company to bring the vehicle to the U.S. Plus, the electrified crossover uses the same powertrain as the existing Accord Hybrid, which is already available in America.

Honda didn’t offer exact specs for the CR-V Hybrid during its debut. If the tune is identical to the Accord Hybrid, then the crossover would use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine running on the Atkinson cycle with 143 horsepower (107 kilowatts) and 129 pound-feet (175 Newton-meters) of torque. A 1.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery provides power to the two electric motors. In total, the sedan has 212 hp (158 kW).

Aesthetically, the electrically assisted CR-V looks identical to its internal-combustion-powered counterpart. The only change is the addition of a Hybrid badge.

Honda's range of green vehicles will grow even larger next year with the addition of plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the Clarity. Both will cost around $35,000. The PHEV will have an electric range of about 42 miles (68 kilometers) and a total output of 181 hp (135 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque with the pairing of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder on the Atkinson cycle. The EV will have a 25.5-kilowatt-hour battery and rumors suggest the range will possibly be as low as just 80 miles.

Source: Green Car Reports