Given the overall success of hypercars like the McLaren P1, Porsche 918, and Ferrari LaFerrari, it makes sense that other automakers want to join in on the fun. Mercedes-Benz, for examples is already preparing a $2.4-million motorsport-inspired hypercar, and now BMW is considering one as well.

According to a report from Australian website Drive, BMW is toying around with the idea of a hypercar to compete with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes-Benz. Though it remains a low priority on BMW’s list of future product, BMW M Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Peter Quintus, admitted that if produced, it would definitely have some sort of hybrid technology, and that they have the concepts ready to do it.







"The two big factors beyond that are our development capacity and also the investment required," said Quintus. "We would love to do it. Our engineers would love to do it. But there has to be the money to do it. We have concepts. If you said tomorrow, go, we know already what it would look like."

This isn't the first time BMW has toyed around with the idea of a hypercar. Along with the M1 Hommage concept pictured here, in 2015, reports suggested that the German marque was working together with McLaren in development of a hypercar with well over 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and a hybrid powertrain. Ultimately, those rumors turned out to be false.

For now BMW remains confident that the i8 hybrid sports car will be able to retain its role as the brand’s halo car. A roadster variant will be making its debut in 2019, bringing some added performance to go along with it. Output could be pushed to as much as 372 horsepower (277 kilowatts), along with a revised suspension that should improve handling overall.

Source: Drive

Pictured: BMW M1 Hommage Concept



