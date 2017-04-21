Coinciding with the start of these tests, the brand will also establish a hydrogen station in the country.
After reaching the cold winters in Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and other places around the world, the eco-friendly Toyota Mirai will finally travel to China for first demonstration tests in the country. As a part of the “Accelerating the Development and Commercialization of Fuel Cell Vehicles in China” project the Japanese company will promote the fuel-cell vehicle for three years between 2017 and 2020.
More specifically, Toyota says, it will conduct research into vehicle performance within the environment in China, research into the quality of China's hydrogen, as well as a variety of quality and durability evaluations.
Currently, there are five hydrogen stations in China, which are located in the metropolitan regions of Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. Toyota plans to establish one more station at the so-called TMEC, the brand’s Chinese research and development base, which will become the first of its kind in Changshu. The manufacturer will partner with the government and local business organizations to “explore the potential for the creation of a hydrogen-based society.”
If you’ve been wondering how many Mirais have been sold already, Toyota claims it has delivered approximately 3,000 examples from December 2014 through February this year. These cars have been sold in Japan, the United States and Europe, where hydrogen infrastructure is expanding.
As for China, the greenest Toyotas currently on sale in the country are the Corolla Hybrid and Levin Hybrid models, both of which feature locally produced hybrid units. The Japanese marque has delivered a total of 90,000 units of both the hybrid models as of the end of March 2017.
Source: Toyota