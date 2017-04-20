Separate configurations will let Honda and its engineering clients fine-tune road cars and racing vehicles there.

Honda will make sure that its future vehicles on the road and track will be able to slice through the air efficiently by announcing a new $124-million wind tunnel at its Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, Ohio. Construction on the facility will start later this summer.

The new wind tunnel will be capable of blowing air past models at up to 192 miles per hour (309 kilometers per hour). Microphones and cameras inside allow for making design tweaks for reducing wind noise. There will also have a unique system that will let the site test both road vehicles along a five-belt rolling road and race cars on single, wide belt. Four separate bays will allow Honda’s engineering customers to evaluate products there, too. 

"It will be integral to our aerodynamic and aeroacoustic R&D activity, which spans from advanced research and computer simulation, through scale-model and full vehicle development, to production vehicle performance assurance.” Frank Paluch, president of Honda R&D Americas, said in the announcement. 

News And Rumors About Upcoming Honda Vehicles:

Honda’s Transportation Research Center is a site for the company to evaluate brakes, crashworthiness, durability, fuel economy, emissions, handling, and performance testing. The corporation’s engineering clients and The Ohio State University also use the place for development.

Honda has a major footprint in Ohio. For example, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Civic Type R comes out of the company's engine plant in Anna. Not too far away in Marysville, the company builds the NSX at its Performance Manufacturing Center, and the firm has a museum on the same campus. The CR-V began production at the factory in East Liberty last year, too.

Source: Honda

Be part of something big