The rest of the range, meanwhile, sees a slight price hike.

Fresh off its debut at last year’s LA Auto Show, the new Genesis G80 Sport has a price – as does the rest of the lineup for the 2018 model year. The base G80 3.8 with rear-wheel drive starts a $41,750, while the new Sport comes in at a still reasonable $55,250. The top-trim G80 5.0 Ultimate starts at $57,000, and now includes an all-wheel-drive option for a bit more.

The entirety of the lineup sees a small price hike up from the previous year – not to mention an extra $25 upcharge in destination fees for 2018. The base 3.8 rear-wheel-drive model is now $350 more expensive, while the 5.0 Ultimate with rear-wheel drive is now a whopping $2,450 more expensive. You can see the changes in this nifty chart below.

  2018 2017 Difference
G80 3.8      
Rear-Wheel Drive $41,750 $41,400 $350
All-Wheel Drive $44,250 $43,900 $350
       
G80 3.3T Sport      
Rear-Wheel Drive $55,250 N/A N/A
All-Wheel Drive $57,750 N/A N/A
       
G80 5.0 Ultimate      
Rear-Wheel Drive $57,000 $54,550 $2,450
All-Wheel Drive $59,500 N/A N/A


The only noticeable addition from 2017 to 2018 is the arrival of the Sport model. Introduced back in November, it comes with a range of sporty characteristics and a brand-new 3.3-liter turbocharged engine under the hood. That means it’s good for a hefty 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (277 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new engine is paired to a sport-tuned suspension and a revised version of the already available eight-speed automatic. New brakes with ventilated rear discs, a more aggressive fascia with gloss black and rose gold accents, and a fully-furnished cabin with leather sport seats and a leather-coated sport steering wheel finishes off the package.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport
2018 Genesis G80 Sport

The standard 3.8-liter V6 and 5.0-liter V8 trims don’t see much in the way of changes for the 2018 model year. Some minor updates to the cabin and a few added exterior enhancements freshen up the two packages overall. The new Genesis G80 and G80 Sport will be available to buyers this summer.

Source: Genesis

More From Genesis:

Be part of something big