Fresh off its debut at last year’s LA Auto Show, the new Genesis G80 Sport has a price – as does the rest of the lineup for the 2018 model year. The base G80 3.8 with rear-wheel drive starts a $41,750, while the new Sport comes in at a still reasonable $55,250. The top-trim G80 5.0 Ultimate starts at $57,000, and now includes an all-wheel-drive option for a bit more.
The entirety of the lineup sees a small price hike up from the previous year – not to mention an extra $25 upcharge in destination fees for 2018. The base 3.8 rear-wheel-drive model is now $350 more expensive, while the 5.0 Ultimate with rear-wheel drive is now a whopping $2,450 more expensive. You can see the changes in this nifty chart below.
|2018
|2017
|Difference
|G80 3.8
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|$41,750
|$41,400
|$350
|All-Wheel Drive
|$44,250
|$43,900
|$350
|G80 3.3T Sport
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|$55,250
|N/A
|N/A
|All-Wheel Drive
|$57,750
|N/A
|N/A
|G80 5.0 Ultimate
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|$57,000
|$54,550
|$2,450
|All-Wheel Drive
|$59,500
|N/A
|N/A
The only noticeable addition from 2017 to 2018 is the arrival of the Sport model. Introduced back in November, it comes with a range of sporty characteristics and a brand-new 3.3-liter turbocharged engine under the hood. That means it’s good for a hefty 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (277 Newton-meters) of torque.
The new engine is paired to a sport-tuned suspension and a revised version of the already available eight-speed automatic. New brakes with ventilated rear discs, a more aggressive fascia with gloss black and rose gold accents, and a fully-furnished cabin with leather sport seats and a leather-coated sport steering wheel finishes off the package.
The standard 3.8-liter V6 and 5.0-liter V8 trims don’t see much in the way of changes for the 2018 model year. Some minor updates to the cabin and a few added exterior enhancements freshen up the two packages overall. The new Genesis G80 and G80 Sport will be available to buyers this summer.
Source: Genesis