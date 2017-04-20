Hide press release Show press release

Genesis today announced pricing details for the 2018 G80 luxury midsize sports sedan starting at $41,750. In only the second year of its life cycle, the G80 has received numerous key engineering and design improvements for the new model year, including the availability of a new 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 GDI engine that provides an ideal combination of spirited performance and efficiency. The 3.3L turbocharged V6 engine is exclusively equipped on the new 2018 Genesis G80 Sport trim which is arriving next month at Genesis retailers with a MSRP of $55,250 (RWD). The rest of the enhanced 2018 Genesis G80 line up powered by the 5.0-liter V8 and 3.8-liter V6 will be available this Summer.

"We are especially excited about adding the new Sport trim to the enhanced 2018 G80 model line," said Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis in the U.S. “The multiple engineering and design enhancements in only its second year make a powerful statement about how the Genesis brand is on a never-ending mission to provide our customers with the best automobile possible, while achieving improved performance capability and competitiveness within the midsize luxury sedan segment."

For 2018, the Genesis G80’s bold design is tastefully enhanced with an updated grille and lower bumper fascia along with available LED headlights featuring Dynamic Bending Light for enhanced visibility. Complementing the sleek and distinctive exterior, the 2018 G80 features a striking new 18-inch alloy wheel design as a standard feature. Around the rear, a revised slim-type high mount brake light and lower rear bumper area with a new chrome accent differentiate the latest model.

Inside the richly appointed and spacious Genesis G80 interior, the design aesthetic, convenience features and functionality have been improved. The front tray console, analog clock and rear view mirror designs have all been upgraded, while the front and rear door premium audio speaker grille now features an upscale stainless aluminum finish. The driver’s gauge cluster now sports a new analog fuel meter instead of the previous digital design. Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® are now standard on all G80 models, while a second USB charging port has been added to the front seat console storage along with available Qi wireless charging for added convenience. Additional enhancements have been included with the Lexicon® Premium audio system including Quantum Logic® Surround and Clari-Fi™ music restoration technology, for an even better in-vehicle audio experience.

All Genesis G80 models come equipped with a plethora of advanced safety technologies for superior passenger and vehicle protection. The 2018 Genesis G80 further ups the ante for vehicle safety with the addition of Pedestrian Detection to the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system as well as Driver Attention Alert as new no-cost standard safety features. Additionally, an available 360 degree multi-view camera system with four exterior cameras provides a clear view of outside surroundings.

For 2018 the Genesis G80 now offers three responsive engine options. The 311 horsepower Lambda 3.8-liter GDI V6 and available 420 horsepower Tau 5.0-liter GDI V8 are both paired with a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®, maximizing both performance and fuel efficiency. Further enhancing the sedan’s performance capabilities, the new G80 Sport trim features a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque matched to a sport-tuned eight speed automatic transmission and an enhanced Continuous Damping Control (CDC) suspension, all combining to provide exhilarating acceleration with an agile ride. All G80 models feature intelligent drive mode select, which allows drivers to select from four driving modes (Normal, Eco, Snow, Sport). For added capability in all weather conditions, the option of AWD is available on all models, with RWD being standard. The advanced G80 platform, validated in the world’s most challenging driving environments, has been further enhanced to deliver an improved balance of ride comfort with precise handling capabilities.