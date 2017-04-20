Subaru is now announcing that the mildly refreshed 2018 WRX starts at $27,855 (including $860 destination) and $36,955 for the WRX STI. These numbers mean that buyers need to pay a little more than last year for driving the updated models away from a showroom.

Here’s a handy table for comparing the year-over-year change in pricing and the difference between them. For reference, the destination fee increases to $860 for the 2018 model year, versus $820 during the 2017 model year.

2018 2017 Difference Subaru WRX Standard $27,855 $27,515 $340 Premium $30,155 $29,815 $340 Premium CVT $31,355 $31,015 $340 Limited $32,455 $31,815 $640 Limited CVT $33,655 $33,015 $640 Subaru WRX STI Standard $36,955 $36,015 $940 Limited $41,755 $40,815 $940 Limited with Low-Profile Rear Spoiler $41,755 $40,815 $940

The 2018 models' more angular front fascia makes them more immediately noticeable, including the larger intake in the front lower fascia. The WRX Limited trim and all versions of the STI now have steering-responsive LED headlights, too.

Small changes might make the WRX a more comfortable day-to-day vehicle. For example, thicker door glass, revised sealing, and a foam-filled windshield header should reduce interior noise. The multifunction vehicle display also grows to 5.9 inches rather than 4.3-inches previously. The Premium trim has a seven-inch infotainment system to replace the existing 6.2-inch screen.







In addition, the Premium trim is available with an optional Performance Package that adds an eight-way power driver seat, red brake calipers with Jurid pads, and removes the moonroof as a weight saving measure. The option costs $2,050 and is only available with the six-speed manual.

The top-spec Limited trim now comes with a 10-way power driver seat. For $2,100, customers can also add an upgraded Harman/Kardon, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert. The full EyeSight safety suite and navigation are available together for $3,300.

Mechanically, Subaru retuned the WRX and STI’s steering and suspension. The company claims the new setup is more comfortable while maintaining cornering ability.

The STI’s Driver Controlled Center Differential now only uses electronics for managing the system, rather than a mix of mechanical and electronic tweaks before. Subie claims this change provides a “quicker and smoother response.”

The STI also has better brakes. Six-piston, monoblock front calipers from Brembo replace the previous four-piston parts. Upgraded pads allegedly offer better fade resistance and more surface area.

The WRX range’s powertrain doesn’t change. The regular model continues to have a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with the choice of a six-speed manual or CVT for routing torque to Subie’s all-wheel-drive system. The STI has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 305 hp, and a six-speed is the only available gearbox.

Source: Subaru