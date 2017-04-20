SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING ON UPDATED 2018 WRX® AND WRX STI® MODELS
Revised front styling for a more aggressive look on both models
Suspension optimized for better handling and ride comfort
New 19-inch wheels, upgraded Brembo® brakes for WRX STI
New available Recaro® seats
Performance Package option for WRX models
New EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology safety features
Upgraded interior materials and quieter cabin
Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc., which this month posted its 64th consecutive month of record-breaking sales, today announced pricing on the updated 2018 WRX and WRX STI models. Each debuts performance, comfort, design and safety enhancements for a more rewarding driving experience. The new models reach Subaru retailers this Spring.
WRX for 2018
With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the rally-bred WRX is a performance and value benchmark in the high-performance AWD sport-compact segment. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic® CVT with manual mode. Standard trim 2018 WRX models begin at $26,995.
The 2018 WRX debuts a more aggressive front-end design with a larger lower grille opening. The WRX features new front and rear suspension tuning for improved steering stability and ride comfort, while retaining the car’s high cornering performance capability. Subaru significantly enhanced shifter feel for the 6-speed manual transmission, with a new synchro design and reduced friction, along with smoother clutch take-up. The WRX electric power steering (EPS) was revised to provide an even smoother, more natural feel, while integrating the steering motor and electronic control unit reduces weight.
New measures that reduce unwanted noise include thicker door glass, revised door sealing and a foam-filled windshield header beam. A new, larger high-definition multi-function display (5.9-inch vs. 4.3-inch before) makes it easier to see vehicle functions at a glance. The standard WRX adds heated exterior mirrors (already standard on others), while the WRX Premium upgrades to a SUBARU STARLINK™ 7.0” multimedia audio unit from the previous STARLINK 6.2” unit.
Additional upgrades on all models are a new sport design instrument cluster with color LCD display, power window with off delay on front driver and passenger windows, and dual rear seat armrest cupholders. Premium trim WRX models receive new 18-inch alloy wheels. The Premium trim models are well-priced from $29,295.
A new optional Performance Package for the WRX Premium features Recaro® performance design 8-way power front driver seat, red-painted front and rear brake calipers with upgraded JURID® brake pads, and deletes the moonroof to reduce weight. The Performance Package is competitively price at $2,050 and offered exclusively on 6-speed manual transmission WRX Premium.
Priced from $31,595, the WRX Limited comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. A Sport Lineatronic® CVT with steering wheel paddle shift controls is also available. WRX Limited models now feature 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment. The WRX Limited has redesigned LED Steering Responsive Headlights as well as LED fog lights help improve nighttime visibility. A navigation package including Harman/Kardon® audio and Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is optional on WRX Limited 6MT models for $2,100.
Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is available on WRX Limited with CVT. Updated for 2018, EyeSight now features Auto Vehicle Hold (AVH), and a new EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM). The EAM uses LED indicators to display EyeSight status and alerts on the windshield, allowing the driver to see them without diverting eyes from the road. The AVH feature replaces the Hill Holder and Hill Start Assist functions and offers greater functionality, holding the vehicle on all road grades, not only inclines. The suite of EyeSight safety technologies plus navigation is available for $3,300.
In addition to Keyless Access with Push Button Start and Pin Code Access, the Limited offers automatic LED low and high beam height adjustment control and auto on/off windshield wiper operation when headlights are in automatic mode. A new High Beam Assist system automatically switches between high and low beams and is standard with EyeSight.
WRX STI for 2018
Powered by a 305-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.
Comprehensive handling improvements for the 2018 WRX STI include the revised suspension tuning as featured on the WRX, plus a revised DCCD AWD system, significantly upgraded brakes and this model’s first-ever 19-inch wheels. The DCCD system, which previously used a combination of mechanical and electronic center limited slip differential control, now uses electronic control for quicker and smoother response. The 19-inch alloy wheels feature a striking Y-shaped spoke design and carry 245/35R19 tires that help raise cornering performance while giving the WRX STI an even more aggressive stance. The 2018 WRX STI pricing begins at $36,095.
The yellow-painted brake calipers identify a significantly upgraded Brembo® Performance Brake System that now uses stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear and larger, drilled rotors all around for better heat dissipation. New brake pads provide significantly greater surface area for improved braking feel and fade resistance.
highlights to the updated WRX STI include an STI Sport Design instrument cluster with LCD, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto on/off windshield wipers and Welcome Lighting. Also, new to WRX STI is auto LED low and high beam height adjustment control.
The everyday usability that has contributed the WRX STI’s popularity gets even better for 2018. All models feature upgraded interior materials, rear seat armrest with cup holders, redesigned interior door grips and faster remote trunk opening. The WRX STI also offers Recaro® seats (standard on STI Limited, optional for standard trim). For greater versatility, all WRX and WRX STI models now feature new roof rack mounting brackets.