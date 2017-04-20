Let’s admit it – Lynk & Co is arguably the fastest-growing automaker in the industry (sorry, Faraday Future) and the 2017 Auto Shanghai event was another proof the company has strong ambitions to become a true major player on the market. In China, the Geely-owned brand revealed the quirky 03 sedan concept and also announced it will offer free internet on all its production models as standard.

Exact details are expected to be announced as sales of Lynk & Co cars begin later this year, but the manufacturer declares it will become the world’s first brand to offer such a feature as standard. Every new vehicle will benefit from complementary data traffic access globally from purchase, the official statement says.

Another impressive promise from the company is its plan to offer all cars with a lifetime warranty. So far, this is being described as an “intention” and further details will be revealed as the first new Lynk & Co vehicles go on sale in China in Q4 2017. European and U.S. sales are scheduled to follow in 2019.

In Shanghai, the company also announced the 01 revealed in October last year is now ready to enter the production phase after a “comprehensive program of testing and development around the world, from the frozen plains of the Arctic Circle in Scandinavia to the unforgiving heat of the Turpan desert in China.” The mass production of the car will begin later this year at a dedicated factory in Luqiao, Zhejiang Province in Eastern China. It’s a factory built especially for Lynk & Co vehicles and delivered by “Volvo’s world-renowned team of production engineers.”

“Having launched Lynk & Co in Europe just five months ago, we are now ready to roll-out our unique brand of connected mobility with a number of new car models featuring the world’s first digital in-car share button,” Alain Visser, Senior Vice President of the company, commented. “Our promise of a new dimension of vehicle connectivity and shareability, coupled with a revolutionary approach to buying and ownership, is further strengthened with both free connectivity and lifetime warranties as standard with the Lynk & Co package.”







Note: Lynk & Co 03 sedan concept pictured in the gallery.

Source: Lynk & Co