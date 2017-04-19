The FJ Company out of Miami, Florida are masters in the art of reviving and restomodding classic Toyota FJ40s. Their latest project, inspired by the "Tonka Truck" look, celebrates the classic lines of the FJ while drawing heavy inspiration from the world of custom hot rods at the same time. The final result is definitely something to behold.

Like every 4x4 that rolls through their shop, this one was completely rebuilt from the ground up. The frame-off rest-mod incorporates all the classic cues one would expect to find in a factory-fresh FJ, but mixes them with a few modern amenities. Air conditioning, heated Corbeau Sport Seats with black vinyl trim, and a marine-grade audio system to assure you can listen to your tunes while out on the trail.







Under the hood is a rebuilt Toyota 3F-E inline-six cylinder engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. A fresh Old Man Emu suspension system, power steering, and updated brakes were also added, bringing the classic off-roader up to modern spec, as was a super tough Raptor bedliner to assure its continued ruggedness. The entire cabin, says the shop, was built with kids, dogs, commutes, and camping in mind.

The package is finished in a custom Metallic Orange finish, and pairs with a black vinyl top and matching black wheels. It’s one of just the many handsome one-off projects the company has built for clients over the past few years, and a "childhood dream" for its new owner.

Those interested in building their own FJ can head over to their website. There you can choose from a range of exterior and interior color options, body styles, and engines, all with a starting price of just $55,000 for the Classic model, or up to $90,000 for the Sport model.

