Buyers can now get the Porsche Panamera with 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque from the Turbo S E-Hybrid trim. While it costs over $184,000 in the United States, the range-topping model has a fairly understated aesthetic. For the person wanting the meanest looking Panamera on the block, the Porsche tuning masters at TechArt now present the GrandGT body kit.

The new components bring cues from the 911 GT3 to the Panamera. For example, the front end now contains a small outlet at the top like on Porsche’s sports coupe. The multi-section fascia is similar, too, and the company claims that the larger intakes increase airflow to the intercoolers. The bumper also leaves room for refitting the adaptive cruise control sensors. A carbon fiber hood reduces weight and features a power dome running up the center.



Techart’s kit also adds flared fenders that the company says increases the sedan’s width at the front by 2 inches (50 millimeters) and by 3.15 inches (80 mm) at the rear. It’s quite an eye-catching look but still remains somewhat understated in the dark color from the company’s press photos.

The puffed-up fenders allow Techart to install a set of 22-inch wheels with 285/30 tires in front and 335/25 rubber at the rear. They increase the tires’ contact patch from stock, and the wheels’ dark finish accentuates the GrandGT kit’s aggressive demeanor.







A larger rear diffuser with carbon fiber accents accentuates the tail, and a fixed rear spoiler sits on the trunk lid.

Techart can also modify the Panamera’s interior to a customer’s desires. For this one, the company uses orange accents that bring the brake calipers’ color into the cabin. It also offers a new steering wheel that’s smaller than the stock part.

The GrandGT body kit fits on the entire Panamera range from the base model to the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid. However, anyone who buys something this aggressive should probably have a model powerful enough to backup the bellicose aesthetic.

Source: Techart