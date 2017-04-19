China is now Porsche’s largest single market with 65,246 deliveries last year, and the German sports car maker is demonstrating the value it sees there by introducing the rear-wheel-drive Panamera Executive, which is exclusive to the country. The company is also giving four over models their Asian debuts at Auto Shanghai.

The Panamera Executive is a new entry-level version of the long-wheelbase sedan for the Chinese market, which measures 5.9 inches (150 millimeters) longer between the axles. The turbocharged V6 produces 326 horsepower (243 kilowatts). Unlike the existing Panamera 4 Executive, this version is exclusively rear-wheel drive.







“This model underlines how important the Chinese market is to us”, Oliver Blume, Porsche Chairman, said in Shanghai.

On the other end of the range, Porsche is introducing the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive to China. A biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor offers a grand total of 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard-wheelbase version can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph (310 kph).







Porsche also gives the Panamera Sport Turismo, 911 GTS, and 911 GT3 Cup their Asian market debuts at the Shanghai Motor Show. “In 2016, China was once again our largest individual market, with more than 65,000 vehicles sold. New models like the Panamera Sport Turismo give us confidence that this success will continue,” Blume said at the show.

Porsche’s development team is currently working on several variants of the 911. The GT2 and GT3 RS are both on the way, and spy shots reveal each of them getting a workout on the track. Plus, the company is working on the next-gen 911 and its Turbo variant.

Source: Porsche