At Auto Shanghai in China, alongside the handsome Concept A sedan and the lovely new S-Class, another member of the Daimler family, Smart, has once again unveiled a special trim for its ForFour sedan. It’s dubbed the ForFour Crosstown Edition, and it gains a much more rugged look over its city-friendly siblings. It made its debut earlier in the year in Geneva.

The special edition can be distinguished by its Graphite Grey exterior – though it’s available in a range of color options – black trodden safety cell, and 16-inch black alloy wheels. A set of H4 halogen headlamps and integral LED fiber-optic daytime driving lights also give it a more distinctive look. But most interestingly, it comes with "special detachable parts" that can be removed or added for use in off-road conditions, providing added reliability.

Power comes from the same 0.9-liter 90-horsepower (66 kilowatt) engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch option. A sport suspension lowers the ride height by 0.4 inches (10 millimeters), the tailpipe sees a chrome-plated trim, while interior features like a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, and brushed stainless steel pedals finish off the package.

Smart doesn’t say how many of the ForFour Crosstown Editions will be available when it goes on sale. Orders are expected to begin in July, with delivers commencing later in the year. The ForFour Crosstown pairs with a special Brabus ForTwo Edition #2 (pictured in the gallery below), which will be produced in limited quantities of just 100 units, and combine a similar "Cool Silver" paint job to a set of 16-inch wheels finished in Matt Anthracite from Brabus’ catalog. Both cars will go on sale this summer.

Source: Smart



