Toyota is having a mighty good time at the Shanghai Auto Show by debuting the Fun concept. The sedan has a distinct resemblance to the 2018 Camry and serves as an opportunity for the automaker to show the versatility of the Toyota New Global Architecture modular platform.

The company doesn’t offer any specific details about the Fun concept beyond its use of the TGNA chassis. The design is essentially a sharper version of what’s coming on the next-gen Camry. In front, the designers graft on sharply slanted LED headlights. The pointed driving lights are similar to the vertical pieces in the Mirai’s fascia.

In profile, the comparison to the latest Camry is obvious. Toyota’s designers alter the new sedan by increasing the windshield’s rake and lowering the roof. They also shave off the door handles for extra style. At the back, there’s more pronounced sculpting around the fenders. The ultra-skinny LED taillights are an attractive evolution of the parts on the Camry.

The TGNA platform is the backbone of Toyota’s future global range. Half of the company’s products worldwide should use it by 2020. Models like the Prius, C-HR, and upcoming Camry use the architecture. The next Corolla will have it, too.

Toyota is serious enough about TGNA to announce a $1.3 billion investment into its Kentucky plant for upgrades to support the platform. The site will build the Camry on the chassis first, but the improvements will potentially allow for more TGNA-underpinned models to come from there eventually.

The 2018 Camry goes on sale in the United States this summer. The popular sedan now has a sporty aesthetic even for base models. Buyers can choose from a 3.5-liter V6, 2.5-liter four-cylinder, or a revised a hybrid. A bevy of standard active safety systems, include pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, active cruise control, and lane departure alert with steering assist.

Source: Toyota