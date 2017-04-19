Back in 2015, Chevrolet arrived at Auto Shanghai with the futuristic Find New Roads (FNR) concept that had absolutely zero chances of ever going into production. Fast forward to present day, the showcar has evolved into something more down to earth called “FNR-X” created by the same folks from General Motors’ Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC) joint venture.

Here's a quick look at the original UFO-shaped concept:

Getting back to the new version, the company with the bowtie emblem doesn’t actually call it a crossover. Instead, it refers to the FNR-X as an “all-purpose sports concept vehicle” and dare we say they’ve done a great job with the bold styling and the high-tech interior cabin. It’s more than just a pretty face as the concept car is also thrifty by adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of switching between the combustion engine and the electric motor.

The Chevy FNR-X boasts an active suspension smart enough to automatically adjust the vehicle’s ground clearance depending on the road conditions. Selectable V (Versatility) and S (Sport) driving modes come to enhance the concept’s versatility, while active aero wizardry boosts efficiency and performance. Indeed, both front and rear spoilers along with the side skirts change their position up or down depending on the active driving mode. In addition, there are active shutters built into the front grille along with switchable wheel blades that adjust on their own to reduce wind drag during high-speed driving. To further optimize the aerodynamic body, there are sleek side cameras instead of clunky mirror caps.

Opening the scissor doors will provide you access to the uncluttered interior cabin packing a multitude of OLEDs for the ambient lighting creating a cozy atmosphere. A large hexagonal-shaped touchscreen serves as the infotainment system and there are a multitude of other screens all over the dashboard. The driver also has an entirely digital instrument cluster, while the amount of physical controls has been kept down to a minimum like in most recent concepts from basically just about all automakers.

The list of features goes on with an augmented reality head-up display and a smart navigation system that can predict the complexity of the road conditions and adjust the route accordingly. Optical and acoustic sensors work together with a complex driver assistance system to give the vehicle some level of autonomous driving capabilities.

As impressive as it is, the Chevy FNR-X is unfortunately only a concept.

Source: Chevrolet