Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition. That’s quite the mouthful we have here. The moniker is even longer once we take into account we're dealing with the Roadster model. It’s a China-only special edition of the gorgeous droptop model and only five cars are ever going to be made. As the lengthy name of the car implies, the fancy convertible created by the brand’s “Q” bespoke division comes to celebrate “British culture and craftsmanship.” Those very few people fortunate enough to claim one will be stuck with this Stratus White body paint combined with blue accents noticeable on the side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and on the taillights.

To further set it apart from the regular version, Aston Martin will slap on exterior wing badges finished in red, white, and blue. The talented folks from Gaydon will finish off the interior cabin in Aurora Blue leather to match the blue touches on the outside and are going to apply “Zagato” wave quilting in red specifically created for the limited-run edition. Rounding off the tweaks would have to be the Union Jack embroidery noticeable on the central armrest, along with anodized blue rotary knobs for the dashboard.

Aston Martin wants RMB 2,088,000 for the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition. Converted to U.S. dollars, that’s about $303,000. It doesn’t have any technical upgrades, so the posh roadster has the same V8 4.7-liter engine rated at 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and 361 pound-feet (490 Newton-meters) of torque. It will run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and max out at 190 mph (305 kph).

The car is celebrating its first public appearance at the Auto Shanghai 2017 where the British automaker is also showcasing the Asian premiere of the Rapide AMR, which will go into a limited production series of 210 cars. It will join the more exclusive Vantage AMR Pro originally unveiled last month in Geneva and capped at a mere seven units. Both are part of the newly founded AMR sub-brand and will be followed by other extreme versions of the company’s core models.

Source: Aston Martin