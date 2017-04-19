The Lexus NX enters a new model year following nearly four years on the market - and the refreshed model is making its public debut at the 2017 Auto Shanghai. The facelift brings several visual improvements, especially at the front where the upper part of the grille and the front bumper have been redesigned to “more fluidly blend into the hood and front doors.” The model also gets optional AHS-equipped headlamps and triple projectors – a similar technology to the one used in the LC luxury coupe.

At the back, Lexus designers have enhanced the appearance with revised taillights and a slightly reshaped lower diffuser with integrated tailpipes. The NX Hybrid receives a slotted sectional piece with an L-shaped satin chrome border. There’s also a new set of 18-inch wheels for the top trims.

Inside the cabin, the most notable improvement is the addition of a larger 10.3-inch display on the center console, which replaces the current 7-inch screen. Lexus also says the so-called HVAC control panel has been “dramatically” improved by replacing the small section of buttons with four easy-to-operate toggle switches. The manufacturer also explains that nearly all the controls and switches inside the interior, including the drive mode selector, shift knob and door handles, now have a metallic satin finish.







For the 2018 model year the NX 200t will be replaced by the NX 300 – and the "t" designation has been removed because turbocharged engines have been adopted by other models in Lexus's lineup, the company says. The model retains its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and the NX Hybrid will continue to be powered by a hybrid system that combines the work of a 2.5-liter unit and two electric motors.

More significant improvements, Lexus says, have been made to the suspension - the springs, stabilizer bars, and bushings have been retuned for improved turn-in response and steady-state cornering, while new shock absorbers "improve the quality of the NX's already smooth ride." Probably the biggest change to the chassis is the so-called Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which is now based on the system found in the LC 500. It now offers a range of up to 650 instantaneous compression and damping adjustments (up from 30) to "more precisely control overall handling stability and control."

Last but not least, the sportiest member of the NX family, the NX F Sport, gains an even more pronounced mesh radiator grille and exclusive wheels with bright machined finish with black solid paint. The interior can be distinguished by the specially textured Naguri aluminum ornamentation and the new white-black seating color combination.

Check out the press release section below for more details.

Source: Lexus