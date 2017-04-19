The Auto Shanghai is in full swing and Honda is there to show off a hybrid version of the CR-V. There’s not a great deal of information to go by at this point, but at least we do know the electrified SUV uses the Honda Sport Hybrid Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive system. Based on this, one can assume the powertrain has a lot in common with that of the 2017 Accord Hybrid.

If that’s correct, the CR-V Hybrid is equipped with a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline unit producing 143 horsepower (107 kilowatts) and 129 pound-feet (175 Newton-meters) of torque. The combustion engine works together with a 1.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a pair of electric motors to provide a combined output of 212 hp (158 kW). To get an idea about the SUV’s fuel economy, we should mention the hybridized sedan manages to return an EPA-certified 48 miles per gallon in the combined cycle.

With the exception of a “hybrid” badge installed on the front-left fender, the Honda CR-V looks virtually the same as its conventionally powered counterpart. The lettering on the tailgate indicates we’re dealing with the Chinese-spec version of the car. Speaking of which, Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co will have the new CR-V Hybrid on sale in China in the second half of the year. It’s not known at this point whether the model will be sold elsewhere.

The hybrid derivative is currently being showcased at Auto Shanghai alongside another CR-V fitted with a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine scheduled to be launched locally in the latter half of 2017. Honda-owned Acura is also attending the show where it’s hosting the world premiere of the TLX-L Prototype, a stretched version due to morph into a production car in the following months exclusively for the Chinese market.

Note: Images below are showing the regular 2017 CR-V in U.S. specification.

Source: Honda