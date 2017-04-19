Adopts a more conventional design both inside and out compared to its PSA counterpart.

If you’re finding the Peugeot 2008-based Crossland X a bit too small for your needs, Opel has now upsized its SUV offerings by introducing the Grandland X with a familiar design adapted to suit the bigger body. Stretching at 4.48 meters, the third SUV in Opel’s garage is more than 20 centimeters longer than its smaller brother and that will obviously pay dividends in terms of space inside the cabin.

The increased footprint also makes the Grandland X a better companion on longer trips as the cargo capacity has increased by 104 liters to 514 liters with the rear seats in place over the Crossland X. Fold them down and it will swallow up to 1,652 liters of your luggage, or 397 liters more than the similarly named smaller SUV.

2018 Opel Grandland X
2018 Opel Grandland X

It gets many of the niceties you’d expect from a new Opel, although to be fair the Grandland X is heavily related to the Peugeot 3008. From adaptive cruise control and heated steering wheel to an electric tailgate and wireless charging, the compact SUV is packed with the latest tech. The company’s OnStar service is available, as are the optional full-LED adaptive headlights and the ergonomic front seats certified by AGR.

Unlike the Mokka X, the Crossland X and Grandland X are sadly not available with an all-wheel-drive system. The silver lining would have to be the Grip Control system, which as the name implies, promises to boost grip depending on the type of road and conditions. There are five driving modes to choose from, and each will adjust the distribution of torque to the front wheel. Go for the automatic transmission and this system will also be able to adjust shift points and throttle response.

Opel isn’t saying a word about the engines, but power will likely come from a combination of the company’s own units and some borrowed from the PSA Group.

The third member of Opel’s “X” family of SUVs will celebrate its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and will go on sale shortly thereafter.

Source: Opel

