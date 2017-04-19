The 460-hp coupe needs a mere 3.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph).

The BMW M4 CS was spotted about two months ago without any camouflage while taking part in a commercial shoot and now it’s finally ready to show off its goods in full. As expected, the new version slots between the M4 with the Competition Package and the hardcore track-focused M4 GTS. Since the latter is no longer available, it effectively makes the CS the new range topper in the 4 Series family. BMW points out the “CS” suffix is here to stay and it will be used from now on to signal a beefier version positioned above the models equipped with the aforementioned Competition Package.

One of the most significant upgrades is found in the engine bay where the 3.0-liter engine has been massaged to deliver an extra 10 horsepower and 37 pound-feet (50 Newton-meters) of torque compared to the M4 fitted with the Competition Package. That means the biturbo straight-six mill now generates 460 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) and allows the M4 CS run to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.9 seconds (down by a tenth of a second) en route to an electronically capped 174 mph (280 kph).

The engine works exclusively with a seven-speed, double clutch automatic transmission, so purists will be disappointed to hear the M4 CS won’t be sold with a manual gearbox. That might not be much of an issue considering BMW says the DCT “changes gears in a fraction of a second” and has a long seventh gear to lower fuel consumption when you’re driving the coupe on the highway.

Aside from the power boost, the new M4 CS has gone through a series of weight-saving measures shaving off 32 kilograms (70 pounds) compared to the regular DCT-equipped car. This was possible by making extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), including for the roof weighing 6 kg (13 lbs) less than its metal counterpart . The hood is also 25 percent lighter than that of the M4, thus further contributing to the coupe’s diet.

Even the cabin has been subjected to a few changes to eliminate fat by using compacted natural fibers for the door panels and the side trim in the rear compartment. In addition, BMW has installed lightweight loops, and for the same reason, there’s only a single-zone climate control system and a bespoke variant of the audio system.

There’s more to the CS than its upgraded engine and weight loss as BMW’s engineers have also tweaked the suspension by revising the spring and damper settings as well as installing new lightweight 19-inch front / 20-inch rear wheels. The slightly modified body optimizes airflow underneath the car thanks to a new front splitter and rear diffuser.

All of these upgrades have enabled the BMW M4 CS do a lap of the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 38 seconds, which makes it 10 seconds slower than the mighty GTS, but at the same time 14 seconds faster than the regular M4 equipped with the DCT.

BMW wants €116,900 in Germany and £89,130 in U.K. for the new M4 CS and will have it on sale until the middle of 2018.

