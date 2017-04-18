Jaguar is investing heavily into its gas-powered future. So much so, in fact, that the British marque has spent more than £1 billion ($1.28 billion) into a new U.K. Engine Manufacturing Center (EMC) producing the first Ingenium petrol engines.

The company today is celebrating the production of its first Ingenium engine, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit that will make its debut in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles beginning in the summer. The new engine is just the first phase of many engines slated for production at the EMC.

The Manufacturing Center will also be home to Jaguar’s new high-performance 2.0-liter engine, which will be good for around 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) when produced. The two new engines will join the current 2.0-liter range, which currently produces 150 hp (111 kW), 163 hp (121 kW), and 240 hp (178 kW) depending on the application.

"The start of petrol production marks an important milestone for the plant as we move to providing a suite of ultra-low emission, said Trevor Leeks, EMC Operations Director. "High-performance petrol and diesel engines to power the full Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle line-up now and in the future."

More than 1,400 people were hired to work at the new facility, 80 percent of those new employees live within 10 miles of the Wolverhampton plant. Jaguar spent more than 125,000 hours of training and development of the newfound workforce.

Already we've seen the marque's adoption of the four-cylinder in new applications, most recently the Jaguar F-Type, which made its debut at the New York Auto Show. That particularly potent kitty uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit to produce 296 hp (220 kW). The upcoming E-Pace SUV will also use the new Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder when it debuts sometime next year.

Source: Jaguar



