After three months of lead-ups with photos and videos featuring nonsensical equations and random numbers, only one figure remains elusive – how much will the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon actually cost? That’s a figure the folks at FCA are still tap dancing around, but Road & Track got something of a hint last week at the New York Auto Show. Speaking to the magazine, FCA’s Head of Passenger Car Brands Tim Kuniskis said it would be more than a Hellcat, but “well below six figures.”

For the record, a Challenger SRT Hellcat has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $64,195. Depending on Kuniskis’ definition of 'well below,' we have roughly a $35,000 pricing window. Of course, the key phrase here is suggested retail price – demand for the limited-production Demon will almost certainly lead to “adjusted market value” prices as we’ve seen so often in the past on similar vehicles. The Demon will only be built this year, with production capped at 3,300 – 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada.

There is something of a performance silver lining for Mopar enthusiasts who yearn for big horsepower but lose their temper with dealers and adjusted market values. All the recent Demon hype has had the opposite effect on values for the current Charger and Challenger Hellcat, with plenty of dealers offering impressive discounts on in-stock models. That is, if you can somehow manage to make due with just 707 horsepower.

When the Demon does go on sale, it will be interesting to see just how pricing fluctuates from the suggested retail price. Each car will come from the factory with a plate featuring the owner’s name, but that’s only for people who specifically order a car. It also draws into question how many dealers will order Demons for the lot, because once the order is placed, Dodge will not send a new plate with the owner’s name.

Will dealers nix ordering for customers to have a Demon in the showroom? Will buyers pay extra to order one with their name? Will such details get lost in the frenzy of acquiring a showroom-stock, street-legal drag car that lacks the safety features to actually be driven at a drag strip? Only time will tell.

