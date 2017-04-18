Subaru will recall 33,131 examples of the 2017 Impreza in the United States and 4,216 in Canada for an issue with how the vehicles deal with the winter mix of fuel in North America.

The winter fuel blend vaporizes at a lower temperature than other mixes, but the engine control unit’s software doesn’t handle this properly. The radiator fan might not activate at a low enough temperature, which can cause the gasoline to vaporize. This decreases fuel pressure, which leads to a rough idle or a stall. If the problem causes the engine to stop running, it might be difficult to restart, too.







Subaru only reports one instance of this problem happening to a driver. A complaint on January 3, 2017, noted that an Impreza stalled, and a further analysis by the company discovered this fault. There are no known injuries from this issue.

Dealers will install updated ECU software that will fix the problem. Subaru doesn’t yet report when the repair campaign begins. There’s also a stop-sale in effect for 2017 Imprezas with build dates between September 13, 2016, and March 15, 2017, until sellers remedy this issue.

Subaru previously recalled 25,567 units of the 2017 Impreza in the U.S. over a software problem that caused its rearview camera not to work.

The new Impreza has received some impressive accolades since its launch. Ward's Auto recently names the model to the organization's 10 best interior's list – the Impreza was the least expensive model to get the honor. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the vehicle as a Top Safety Pick+, including a Superior rating for the available EyeSight assistance system.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Transport Canada