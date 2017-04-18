Jaguar is set to launch an estate version of its XF later this year — and a prototype model has been spotted during testing in North Wales over the Bank Holiday weekend.

We say "during testing": it was actually snapped in a pub car park by one of the Motor1 team. The car was covered in eye-catching "disguise" along with a "#XFSportbrake" sticker along the side.

The estate version of the latest XF has been subject to will they/won’t they rumors after designer Ian Callum reportedly told a journalist it wasn’t going to happen, and that the firm was focusing its efforts on — more popular — SUVs. Callum then claimed to have been misquoted, tweeting: “I said there would be no XE Sportbrake. Nothing more!”

When sales start later in 2017, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake’s engine line-up is expected to mirror that of the sedan. That means there’ll be a 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine in 163-hp and 180-hp guises, as well as a more potent 3.0-literV6 packing 300 hp. Topping the range, there’ll be a hot 380-hp V6 petrol.

Jaguar is unlikely to have fiddled too much with the running gear of the Sportbrake, although the suspension may have been tweaked to cope with the extra weight. Cosmetically, it’s likely to follow the sedan's route of not looking massively different to its predecessor. It’s hard to tell through the disguise, but it does look to us like the rear lights might have a slimmer profile similar than the F-Type and F-Pace models.

While boot space is obviously expected to be greater than the sedan, Callum is said to have prioritized appearance over outright luggage capacity. Still, expect it to boast more than 600 liters with the rear seats up, increasing to as much as 1,700 liters with them dropped.

The XF Sportbrake was rumored to make its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but it failed to materialize. When it goes on sale later this year, expect a small price premium over the sedan.