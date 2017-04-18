Maybe because it has the heart of a Corvette.

It may not look like much at first glance, but this Chevy K5 Blazer has a few secrets hiding underneath its staid retro exterior. That’s why at the recent Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach, Florida, it went for an astonishing $220,000 – a record sell for a 1971 K5.

With more than 1,200 hours of man work put into the project, this immaculate K5 resto-mod retains 95 percent of its original sheet metal and components. Under the hood is where things get interesting. A brand new Corvette LS3 V8 good for 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) was shoehorned into the engine bay, paired to a GM 4L70E automatic transmission with overdrive.

The truck was given a full frame-off restoration, and along with the engine, comes with updates like an epoxy-primed and coated underside for chip and sound control, a Dupont base coat and clear coat, and upgraded front and rear axles. Four new alloy wheels  – and a spare – with Goodyear tires finish off the package. 

The interior also received a full makeover. All-new upholstery, carpet, and weatherstripping were added. A new heating system works together with the original gauges, factory title steering wheel, and a reproduction AM/FM stereo. All in all, the car has driven less than 200 miles (321 kilometers) since its completion in December 2016.

At the recent Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach sale, it sold for the aforementioned $220,000, making it the seventh most expensive car to cross the block all weekend, and the most expensive K5 Blazer ever sold. Along with the expensive Chevy, a VW Microbus sold for $291,500, and a 1971 Oldsmobile 442 convertible sold for $176,000, both world records.

Source: Barrett-Jackson

