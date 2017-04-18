Hide press release Show press release

CITROËN REVEALS C5 AIRCROSS: THE NEW-GENERATION SUV

Citroën premieres a new-generation SUV at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show: C5 Aircross. Inspired directly by the Aircross Concept that was unveiled in 2015, it combines assertive design with interior space for the well-being of everyone on-board. A ‘people-minded’ SUV, this new model benefits from the latest technologies that ensure easier driving and a modern approach to comfort. New C5 Aircross represents an important milestone in the development of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. This is the world premiere of a revolutionary new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™, which delivers a uniquely smooth and comfortable ride that is typically Citroën. The New C5 Aircross is scheduled to launch in China in the second half of this year and in Europe in 2018.

The all-new C5 Aircross SUV is scheduled to launch in China this October, followed by Europe in the second half of 2018. The SUV trend has swept the world and now accounts for almost one quarter of global vehicle sales. To help target a range of international markets, New C5 Aircross marks a new stage in the brand’s product strategy.

Representing a significant step in the development of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, New C5 Aircross is the first vehicle to be equipped with a new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™. This system delivers improved damping for exceptional ride comfort that is synonymous with Citroën.

Citroën is paving the way with a new generation of SUVs with more personality and ease of use for everyone on-board. New C5 Aircross stands apart with its unique, dynamic and confident appearance, inside and out. The high bonnet line, 2.73m wheelbase, short overhangs, flowing organic lines and strong graphic features, convey a bold and comforting identity. The brand is once again demonstrating its capacity to make a statement about its unique identity and its ability to renew established codes in any segment.

Inside, welcoming seats, a wide and tall central console, and soft and warm materials enhance the feeling of protection and comfort. Taking advantage of the EMP2 platform, this new car offers intelligent architecture and enhanced well-being on-board. The available space is open and full of light, thanks to the panoramic sunroof. There are front heated seats with massage functions and welcoming rear seats with extra leg room. The atmosphere inside the car is even purified thanks to air quality treatment.

Equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch HD touchscreen, New C5 Aircross also features a wireless inductive charging function for smartphones as well as an array of cutting-edge driving aids, including Active Safety Brake, Active Lane Departure Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function. The car even features Grip Control and Hill Assist Descent Control to help you enjoy an off-road adventure in complete safety. New C5 Aircross will also be the first Citroën available with PHEV Plug-In Hybrid technology.

"The New C5 Aircross is the symbol of a brand with strong momentum, in touch with the expectations of customers in regions all over the world. It is the first practical illustration of our offensive on the SUV market, illustrating our ability to approach it in our own way, with greater emphasis on character, comfort and on-board well-being. New C5 Aircross will clearly be a major growth driver for Citroën." Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO

01 - DESIGN: A DYNAMIC AND ASSERTED SUV

The styling of New C5 Aircross is entirely in-line with the Aircross Concept that was presented at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2015. The Aircross Concept was applauded for its colourful personality, unique stance and bright interior. Now translated into production form, the styling and size (4.50m long, 1.84m wide and 1.67m tall) place New C5 Aircross right at the heart of the SUV C-segment.

New C5 Aircross conveys a sense of confidence and a dynamic presence: a new form of expression in the world of SUVs. With its floating roof, black windscreen pillars and rear quarter-lights that flow seamlessly into the rear window, New C5 Aircross has a strong, contemporary, stylish identity.

The wide, imposing front end clearly expresses the identity of Citroën, with the chevrons and full-LED light signature as part of the prominent grille. The long, tall bonnet with its marked contours immediately brings to mind the Aircross Concept with cleverly positioned protection on the lower part of the front bumper, highlighting the robust strength and durability of this protective, go-anywhere vehicle.

Among the SUV fundamentals, the protective panels on the lower body and wheel arches are enhanced with the graphic contours of the Airbump® inserts, which include a splash of colour to bring modernity and character to New C5 Aircross.

The window line is highlighted by a C-shaped, chrome-finished signature for a very original side view.

The four 3D LED oblong modules making up the rear lights on each side of the car are easily recognisable, striking and eye-catching, emphasising the width of the car.

New C5 Aircross also makes a statement in terms of personalisation. The range of exterior colours adds to the status of the car: there is timeless Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Platinium Grey and – above all – Volcano Orange, which is a bold new shade close to the original colour of the Aircross Concept. Two bright and fashionable metallic touches are available to bring more personality and elegance to the car: in red or silver. These subtle touches contrast with the exterior bodywork by underlining the roof bars, adding refinement and elegance to the floating roof. These colours can also feature on the lower air intakes of the front bumper and the Airbump® sections on the front doors.

The scoops on the front and rear bumpers, and the rear spoiler, underline the car’s aerodynamic lines, further enhancing the expressive, dynamic character of New C5 Aircross.

New C5 Aircross is available with a choice of 17, 18 or 19-inch wheels, the two largest being diamond-cut alloys for an executive finish with real visual impact.

"Faithful to the Aircross Concept, unveiled two years ago in Shanghai, New C5 Aircross is Citroën's take on the SUV world. Featuring our clearly identifiable style markers, it is a powerful, modern vehicle whose unique stance sets it apart in the SUV market." Alexandre Malval, Citroën Design Director

A GENEROUS & MODERN CABIN

The cabin of the New C5 Aircross conveys a strong suggestion of comfort as soon as you open the doors. The high driving position and the stylish, welcoming interior are totally coherent with the exterior styling. Adopting the same design themes as the cabin in the Aircross Concept, New C5 Aircross is attractive, practical and functional. This SUV expresses Citroën’s DNA in full.

Curved, flowing lines contrast with striking graphic touches throughout the interior. For example, the dashboard features double air vents to underline the strong, muscular character of this SUV. On the driver's side, there is a 12.3-inch digital display cluster. In the centre, the air vents and the 8-inch HD touchscreen form a perfectly integrated unit.

The tall, wide centre console features soft materials and generous storage. There is also a wide central armrest with an array of practical storage compartments.

To suggest space and comfort, New C5 Aircross adopts the sofa-inspired seating of the C4 Cactus, but approaches it in a new way, in keeping with the world of the SUV.

The cabin is bathed in light, thanks to the generous panoramic sunroof and glass right around the car.

The vehicle features Citroën colours and materials, tailored to the SUV segment. The materials are attractive, soft to the touch and generously padded where they come into contact with the driver and passengers. New C5 Aircross is available with a wide choice of materials, from 3D woven mesh to Nappa leather, personalising the interior ambience to suit the customer's wishes, from casual to executive. The seats of New C5 Aircross feature stylish top-stitching, an interior signature for Citroën vehicles. This pattern can also be seen on the door panels with original chrome-finish inserts

Inspiration from the world of travel and luggage was first applied to C4 Cactus, and has since been adapted in a variety of forms from one segment to the next, particularly on the C6 launched in China last year (and only available in China). This idea is illustrated on New C5 Aircross by the chic, re-designed door handles and by the strap on the dashboard strip, facing the passenger.

The opulent, generous interior of New C5 Aircross was designed for a simple, relaxed driving experience, reassuring occupants through its rational layout, intelligent design and quality of build.

02 - COMFORT: A UNIQUE SIGNATURE AMONG SUVS

A perfect alliance between comfort and technology, New C5 Aircross is leading the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. This is a modern, global vision of comfort that dictated all of the choices made during the development process of this new car – taking account of the many aspects of on-board comfort: physical and mental, static and dynamic, visual and audio.

DRIVING COMFORT: THE MOST COMFORTABLE SUV OF ITS TIME

New C5 Aircross premieres Citroën's new suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™. The ability to develop comfortable suspension systems has been part of the brand's DNA for almost 100 years. Customers have become attached to the comfort delivered by Citroën, which is unlike anything else on the market. Drawing upon its experience and the know-how of its engineers, Citroën has developed a new suspension system to improve damping quality and overall ride comfort. Twenty patents have been filed as part of the development of this new suspension system. Whereas a conventional suspension system is made up of dampers, springs and mechanical bump-stops, the new Citroën system adds two hydraulic stops to each suspension unit – one for rebound and one for compression. In this way the suspension functions in two steps, depending on input;

With slight compression and rebound, the springs and dampers control vertical movement together without applying the hydraulic stops. However, the presence of these stops increases the vehicle's freedom of movement, creating a ‘magic carpet’ effect, as if the car were flying over bumps and dips in the road.

In the event of greater compression and rebound, the springs and dampers work together with the hydraulic compression or rebound stops, which gradually slow down the movement, thereby avoiding sudden jolts. Unlike a conventional mechanical stop, which absorbs and then partially restores energy, the hydraulic stops absorb and dissipate this energy. As a result, there is no rebound.

"With New C5 Aircross, Citroën embodies the implementation of its international product offensive in SUVs. An energetic and powerful design, and the world premiere of the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ – a Citroën exclusive – at the heart of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, bringing unrivalled comfort and underlining the reference expertise of the brand in terms of on-board well-being.” Xavier Peugeot, Citroën Product Director

High quality seats for all passengers

The wide, thick seats with their welcoming backrests invite passengers to step on-board New C5 Aircross to enjoy an original travelling experience in exceptional comfort. Dominating the road with a raised position, these seats are designed for support and comfort. Passengers feel as if they are relaxing in armchairs, insulated from the road.

Along with heating functions, the front seats are available with an advanced multi-point massage system using eight pneumatic chambers in the backrest. With five massage programmes, this system lets the driver and passenger each select the type of massage they require.

The rear passengers also have welcoming and generous seats, with a backrest rake of 27° to allow everyone to travel in greater comfort. They also have a wide central armrest with retractable cup holders and the best legroom in the segment.

Market leading acoustic insulation

Acoustic insulation is excellent, thanks to laminated double glazed windows. An insulation layer helps to reduce road and wind noise. Passengers enjoy a cocoon-like experience. Particular emphasis was placed on the sound insulation in the engine compartment.

New C5 Aircross offers a cabin air quality function. The Air Quality System (AQS) is integrated into the automatic air conditioning system and features an active carbon filter to trap external particles as small as 2.5µm. The system effectively purifies the air in order to protect the passengers from outside pollution. Using a sensor, the AQS automatically adjusts air circulation ensuring the air inside the cabin is purified correctly.

Citroën is a leader in the field of air quality and will launch new ‘Clean Cabin’ technology in 2018 on New C5 Aircross. This will enable the occupants to monitor the quality of the filtered air inside the cabin via the central screen.

A MORE RELAXED RIDE

With one of the longest wheelbases in its class (2,730mm), New C5 Aircross provides ‘Best in Class’ space for all occupants. At the front, the non-intrusive dashboard creates a spacious feel while rear passengers benefit from generous legroom (201mm) and headroom (954mm).

The storage compartments are large and ingeniously designed, allowing passengers to find a place for all of their everyday belongings. There is a wide, deep central console concealing a large cooled compartment under the central armrest. There are cup holders integrated in the central console for the front passengers, or hidden in the rear central armrest for the rear passengers.

The tailgate is hands-free and electrically operated. The driver simply waves a foot under the rear bumper to open it. With its wide opening, its square shape and generous space of 482 litres, the boot will undoubtedly meet the expectations of potential customers. The two-level boot floor makes it possible to partition the space in order to safely store smaller items. It gives the opportunity to create a totally flat floor thanks to the ‘Magic Handle’ that is accessible from the boot, which is useful to fold the rear seats (60:40 split) without any effort.

CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES

New C5 Aircross provides all occupants with cutting-edge systems that enable them to remain connected: to talk, to navigate and to relax. For example, New C5 Aircross features a wireless induction charging function for smartphones.

This advanced SUV features new-generation navigation with Citroën Connect Nav – a 3D connected navigation system with a range of advantages. Linked to the 8-inch HD touchscreen, this system features voice recognition, enabling the driver to control the Navigation, Telephone and Media systems without taking their eyes off the road. The system also includes the Mirror Screen function (in particular Apple CarPlay™), allowing the driver to safely display smartphone apps on the touchscreen. It will also provide connected services such as weather or traffic information.

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS: ON THE ROAD TO AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

To help the driver to concentrate and to lighten their mental load, New C5 Aircross features the very best driving aids available. Useful and reassuring in everyday use, they are designed to prevent accidents and contribute to an easier driving experience. These aids constitute the first step on the road to autonomous vehicles.

Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation: recognises speed limits and displays this information on the instrument cluster. This speed limit can be entered easily as a setting for the cruise control/speed limiter function.

recognises speed limits and displays this information on the instrument cluster. This speed limit can be entered easily as a setting for the cruise control/speed limiter function. Automatic Dimming Headlights: a function that automatically switches from high beam to low beam, and vice versa.

a function that automatically switches from high beam to low beam, and vice versa. Active Safety Brake: prevents collisions thanks to a camera at the top of the windscreen and a 24GHz sensor in the front bumper, which identify and analyse obstacles. The system slows the vehicle automatically if a potential collision is identified.

prevents collisions thanks to a camera at the top of the windscreen and a 24GHz sensor in the front bumper, which identify and analyse obstacles. The system slows the vehicle automatically if a potential collision is identified. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function: senses the car in front, using a sensor in the front bumper, and automatically maintains the vehicle at the safe distance pre-selected by the driver. The system will bring the car to a stop if necessary. The driver can select a speed and enter settings for the distance between vehicles, as well as limiting acceleration when cornering.

senses the car in front, using a sensor in the front bumper, and automatically maintains the vehicle at the safe distance pre-selected by the driver. The system will bring the car to a stop if necessary. The driver can select a speed and enter settings for the distance between vehicles, as well as limiting acceleration when cornering. Active Lane Departure Warning System: using a camera at the top of the windscreen that identifies road markings, the system corrects the vehicle’s course by warning the driver as soon as it senses that the vehicle is about to change lanes without using the indicator. If the driver wishes to maintain the course of their vehicle, they can override the system by keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel.

using a camera at the top of the windscreen that identifies road markings, the system corrects the vehicle’s course by warning the driver as soon as it senses that the vehicle is about to change lanes without using the indicator. If the driver wishes to maintain the course of their vehicle, they can override the system by keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel. Active Blind Spot Monitoring System: warns the driver when a vehicle is present in the blind spot using indicators in the door mirrors. If the active lane departure function is switched on and the driver starts to change lanes without using the indicator, torque is applied to the steering wheel to dissuade the driver and prevent a collision.

warns the driver when a vehicle is present in the blind spot using indicators in the door mirrors. If the active lane departure function is switched on and the driver starts to change lanes without using the indicator, torque is applied to the steering wheel to dissuade the driver and prevent a collision. Vision 360: provides an aerial view of the area around the vehicle using 180° cameras at the rear and front of the vehicle.

All these driving aids are controlled via the 12.3-inch configurable fully-digital instrument cluster facing the driver. Carrying over the modern, original design of the Aircross Concept, New C5 Aircross also has several modes that enable the driver to select the information to be displayed: navigation, on-board computer, driving aids, dials or a personalised mode.

GRIP CONTROL & HADC: STAYING IN CONTROL

New C5 Aircross delivers a relaxing and original experience for the driver and all the passengers, whatever the season and whatever the destination.

New C5 Aircross is equipped with Grip Control, which works with special 19-inch wheels and Mud & Snow tyres. Designed to help the car move over difficult terrain, Grip Control delivers the benefits of intelligent traction in off-road mode. It uses an advanced anti-skid function built into the ESP computer, which manages the traction from the driven wheels. It includes a number of modes for different types of terrain. The Grip Control provides access to five operating modes: ‘Standard’, ‘Sand’, ‘Off-road’, ‘Snow’ and ‘ESP OFF’.

New C5 Aircross also features Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC), a new function to help the driver safely control and steer the vehicle on steep slopes. The system is able to maintain a low vehicle speed for greater control and safety.

A POWERFUL & EFFICIENT SUV

Powered in China by the latest-generation petrol engines developing 165 and 200hp, along with the EAT6 e-shift automatic gearbox, New C5 Aircross provides driving comfort, driving pleasure and outstanding efficiency.

This will be the first Citroën vehicle to feature the Plug-In Hybrid PHEV e-AWD drivetrain, bringing amazing dynamic performances. This hybrid drivetrain will comprise a 200hp petrol engine and two electric motors, and will develop total output of 300hp. New C5 Aircross will then become the most powerful Citroën production car ever. Four modes of operation will be available: ‘All-electric’ (with a range of 60km), ‘Hybrid’ for long distances without charging, ‘Combined’ and ‘4X4’. This innovative technology will make it possible to charge the battery during deceleration or via the combustion engine while driving.

As a new and crucial step in the growth strategy of Citroën, New C5 Aircross claims an assertive and energetic character, exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technologies.

Technical characteristics:

Length: 4.50m

Width: 1.84m

Height: 1.67m

Wheelbase: 2.73m

Boot capacity: 482 litres