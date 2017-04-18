Brand's most powerful production car ever boasts a new suspension with hydraulic cushions.

Citroën unveiled the Aircross concept at the 2015 Auto Shanghai in China and now it’s introducing the production version at the same event. Just as funky as the C4 Cactus, the new road-going C5 Aircross follows the familiar quirky exterior design you either love or hate, but upsized for the 4.5-meter long, 1.84-meter wide, and 1.67-meter tall body.

The colorful SUV boasts those cool Airbump protective panels on the wheel arches as well as on the lower areas of the body. Up front, the four LED clusters come to further accentuate the C5 Aircross wants to stand out from the current crop of SUVs by adopting an unconventional look.

Citroën’s designers have blacked out the pillars to create the illusion of a floating roofline, while red accents noticeable on the roof rails as well provide a contrasting effect. Wheels in sizes ranging from 17 all the way up to 19 inches are available in multiple designs, along with a generous array of body colors providing extensive customization options.

Virtually hopping inside the cabin, it’s not as eccentric as the exterior, but even so it seems to be a very nice place to sit in. The cozy atmosphere created by the dark brown and black combo suits the C5 Aircross quite nicely, as do the rectangular air vents giving it a rugged flair. An all-digital 12.3-inch screen serves as the driver’s instrument cluster and there’s an 8-inch display for the infotainment system placed above a stack of touch-sensitive buttons.

In regards to the oily bits, the new Citroën C5 Aircross rides on PSA’s EMP2 platform and will be available in China with 165- and 200-hp gasoline engines hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission. On top of the range will be a plug-in hybrid version with the beefier version of the gasoline engine working together with a pair of electric motors for a combined output of 300 hp (224 kW) to create the most powerful production car to ever wear the double chevron logo. This all-wheel-drive version will also have a pure electric mode providing a range of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

One of the SUV’s highlights would have to be an all-new suspension benefiting from “Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.” No less than 20 patents were registered during the development phase to create the new system aiming to boost damping quality and consequently the ride comfort. There are two hydraulic stops — one for rebound and one for compression — to effectively create a two-step suspension.

Citroën will have the C5 Aircross on sale in China in October. European specs will be revealed closer to the SUV’s launch scheduled for the second half of 2018.

