Following yesterday’s teaser image, we now have a complete look at the Geely MPV concept set to make its public debut in Shanghai. Featuring somewhat European appearance, it’s a study of an attractive family people-mover with enough room for five passengers and, possibly, even a seven-seat configuration.

At the front, we see Geely’s trademarked concentric radiator grille, flanked by sweptback headlights and underlined by a decorative chrome strip. The bumper is dominated by a massive air intake, surrounded by sleek LED daytime running lights.







Moving around to the side we can see pronounced wheel arches with big, probably 19- or 20-inch, multi-spoke two-tone wheels with low-profile tires. The B-, C-, and D-pillars are all blacked out and, combined with the panoramic roof, create a very roomy atmosphere. At the back, there’s a pair of slim taillights joined by a thin chrome bar.

If you virtually go through the suicide doors into the cabin, you’ll definitely notice the large center console where different controls with no physical buttons are located. A large tablet-style display on the dashboard gives access to the vehicle’s infotainment functions.

We still don’t have information what powers the study, but we won’t be surprised if we see an electric or hybrid powertrain. Also, at this point it’s not clear whether Geely plans to put the MPV into production as a replacement for the Emgrand EV8.





Source: Geely via Paultan