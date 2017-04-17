As most of us tucked in for the night, Tesla took to its website to tweak Model S pricing in a big way.

Previously priced from $77,000, last night (concurrent with the already-announced cancellation of the 60 kWh version of the Model S) Tesla slashed pricing for the 75-kWh Model S by some $7,500.

The Model S 75 is now the cheapest Tesla offered.

Tesla’s pricing on the 75 Model S has changed several times since its introduction some 10 months ago. Originally, it was priced from $74,500, but tweaks to equipment, etc. resulted in some slight price changes from time to time.

In addition to the price drop overnight, Tesla shook up the equipment list quite a bit. The all-glass roof is now standard, as is the rear powered liftgate. Deletions include the previously-optional smart air suspension and optional 72-amp charger. These options are now reserved for higher-line Teslas. Okay, so they’re not exactly deletions, as neither was standard equipment. But if you demand either of these two options on your Model S, then the 75 version isn’t for you.

Additionally, battery upgrades to 75 kWh (unlockable via OTA software update) for the 60-kWh Model S and 70-kWh Model S are priced from only $2,00 and $500, respectively.

You can order your now-cheaper Model S 75 here.