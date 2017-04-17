McLaren’s Fernando Alonso declared he’s “never raced with less power in my life” during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion, who this week revealed he will skip the F1 Monaco Grand Prix to race in the Indy 500, could not hide his anger as he was overtaken in Bahrain while battling for midfield positions.

He eventually retired with a handful of laps remaining, but took to the radio to broadcast his anger over his lack of power from the Honda engine.

Alonso: “How they can overtake me? 300 metres behind me, and they overtake me on the straight, I’ve never raced with less power in my life.

Alonso: “[BLEEP] he was, what, 300 metres behind us on the straight?”

Engineer: “Fernando, we are considering Plan B, how are the tyres?”

Alonso: “Do whatever you want, man.”

Alonso: “Engine, engine problem. Box. Out.”

Car slower than previous races

After the race, Alonso was calm in post-event interviews – but did admit that he felt his car was less competitive than it had been in the opening races in Melbourne and Shanghai.

“We didn’t enjoy that fight because we were losing too much ground on the straight,” Alonso told NBC. “I think we were close to the points at some parts of the race, but we never had the pace we did in China or Australia, we were a little bit slower today, so we need to keep improving.

“I think it’s going to tough in Russia as well, because power is quite important there. We know what it the weakness of the package.”

After teammate Stoffel Vandoorne failed to start due to an MGU-H failure – which had afflicted Alonso in qualifying – Fernando added: “Stoffel had so much bad luck this weekend, and not being able to even participate, it’s amazing.”

Vandoorne took to Twitter to make his feelings clear…