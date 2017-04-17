Geely’s newly founded marque Lynk & Co will attend the Auto Shanghai 2017 event in China beginning with Wednesday to show the “03” sedan concept previewing a new compact sedan. Much like the “01” crossover unveiled towards the end of last year, the “03” will ride on the CMA platform developed by Volvo. As such, the sedan will share many of its bits and pieces with the next-generation S40.

The exterior design echoes that of the aforementioned crossover and dare we say it looks rather interesting with the full-width upper and lower grilles as well as the headlights mounted up high flanking the hood. The predominantly white body is contrasted by the black roof and side mirror caps, while the side skirts are also partially painted in black. A set of chunky five-spoke alloys fill in the wheel arches quite nicely.

At the back, there is a pair of exhaust tips to lend the sedan a sporty vibe. Those L-shaped taillights originally seen on the “01” have made the transition towards the new sedan without any big changes. Much like on the crossover, the rear clusters extend onto the trunk lid, which by the way seems to be wide to make it easier for loading and unloading cargo.

Hopping inside the cabin, it appears to have been mostly carried over from the Volvo XC40-based crossover concept, right down to the design of the air vents, steering wheel, and center console. An all-digital instrument cluster is noticeable, as is the fairly generous size of the infotainment’s touchscreen.

While technical specifications are not available at the moment of writing, the Lynk & Co 03 sedan likely has a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor like the 01. The production car will be closely related to the next-gen Volvo S40, so expect an assortment of three- and four-cylinder engines, all of which are going to be turbocharged. Gearbox choices will probably include a manual and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Since it will ride on the same CMA platform as the S40, it means the 03 sedan will have access to Volvo’s wide array of safety and driver’s assistance systems. The production-ready model will initially go on sale in China after the launch of the 01 crossover due in the fourth quarter of 2017 in the People's Republic. United States and Europe are expected to get the 01 in 2019, so the sedan is unlikely to arrive before the end of the decade.

Source: Lynk & Co via CNET