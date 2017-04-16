Volkswagen’s U.S.-spec second generation Tiguan will go on sale early next year, but the manufacturer has just confirmed it will be sold alongside the current smaller model. The German brand has taken this decision because of the unusual interest for the now nearly ten-year old SUV.

Last year, the manufacturer sold nearly 43,000 Tiguans in the United States – a record result in the country for the SUV. Given this number, and the undying interest in crossovers, Volkswagen of America will offer the old Tiguan for two more years – 2018 and 2019 model years.

The vehicle will be sold under the Tiguan Limited name with prices yet to be announced. It’s important to note that the SUV won’t benefit from the newly-announced six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty for the new Tiguan and the Atlas seven-seat SUV.





The information was confirmed to Car and Driver by Hendrik Muth, Volkswagen’s senior vice president for product marketing, who also commented the Tiguan Limited will be aimed at budget-minded buyers and those who don’t want the bigger new Tiguan.

The new generation of the SUV is 10.7 inches longer than the old Tiguan and comes with nice new features like VW’s Digital Cockpit, an adaptive cruise control, and an array of safety systems. Interestingly, the aforementioned warranty will be transferable to second-hand owners and covers engine, transmission, and all-wheel drive system issues.

The entry-level variant of the old Tiguan, powered by the front wheels, is currently available at a starting price of $25,680. A total of eight different trims are on sale with the SEL 4Motion being the range-topper with a price of at least $37,340. We expect these prices to be reduced when both the new and old Tiguans are on the market.

Source: Car and Driver via Carscoops